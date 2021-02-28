Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Useless’, ‘Terrible’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans fume at defender’s recent showing v Preston North End

Published

3 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town’s recent struggles in the Championship continued on Saturday, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Preston North End. 

Goals from Brad Potts, Ched Evans and Scott Sinclair saw the Lancashire-based side run out comfortable winners at Deepdale, as Carlos Corberan’s side slipped further down the second-tier standings.

Huddersfield only have one win to their name from their last 11 league matches, which makes for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

That dismal run of results means they’re now sat 19th in the Championship table, and are just seven points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 13 matches of this year’s campaign.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Huddersfield Town's strikers?

1 of 22

What number does current Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell wear?

Terriers defender Richard Keogh issued his assessment of the defeat at Deepdale, and was left frustrated by their poor run of form heading into an important stage of their season this term.

Keogh signed for the club back in January on a short-term deal from League One side MK Dons, having previously been on the books with Derby County.

The Irish international has made nine appearances in all competitions for Carlos Corberan’s team this term, but has struggled to turn around their poor form.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to vent their frustrations at Keogh following the defeat to Preston North End.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Useless’, ‘Terrible’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans fume at defender’s recent showing v Preston North End

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: