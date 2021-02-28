‘Useless’, ‘Terrible’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans fume at defender’s recent showing v Preston North End

Huddersfield Town’s recent struggles in the Championship continued on Saturday, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Preston North End.

Goals from Brad Potts, Ched Evans and Scott Sinclair saw the Lancashire-based side run out comfortable winners at Deepdale, as Carlos Corberan’s side slipped further down the second-tier standings.

Huddersfield only have one win to their name from their last 11 league matches, which makes for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

That dismal run of results means they’re now sat 19th in the Championship table, and are just seven points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 13 matches of this year’s campaign.

Terriers defender Richard Keogh issued his assessment of the defeat at Deepdale, and was left frustrated by their poor run of form heading into an important stage of their season this term.

Keogh signed for the club back in January on a short-term deal from League One side MK Dons, having previously been on the books with Derby County.

The Irish international has made nine appearances in all competitions for Carlos Corberan’s team this term, but has struggled to turn around their poor form.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to vent their frustrations at Keogh following the defeat to Preston North End.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

The reality is that you’re way passed it!! — matt (@mtthwwllns) February 27, 2021

Defence looks creaky as hell since he came in 🤦🏼‍♂️💩 #htafc — Steve (@gegenpresser21) February 27, 2021

The worse signing by HTFC is @Bromby… totally out of his depth. Cannot get good players in…either over the hill or never played for yonks. Why isn,t he tapping up Chelsea, Man C Man U Arsenal kids….instead of no marks. If anyones to go, please make it Bromby #clueless — MORETOWN (@MORETOWN2) February 28, 2021

Another awful signing desperate beyond belief — matthew neary (@matty0983) February 27, 2021

The reality is the recruitment has been awful — JorgieP (@Jwestin19) February 27, 2021

If you could get yourself out of the club that’d be grand 👍🏻 — Reece Chambers (@ReeceCh72545502) February 27, 2021

Leave him in Preston he's past it — Matthew Johnson (@matthtfcjohnson) February 27, 2021

releasing Keogh would be a good start — Ben 🇨🇼🇸🇳 (@woo__ben) February 27, 2021

Leave Keogh in Preston he's useless — Matthew Johnson (@matthtfcjohnson) February 27, 2021

Can’t believe I defended the club over signing Keogh. We haven’t kept a clean sheet with him in. Absolutely terrible. #htafc — Ben (@htafc_ben) February 27, 2021

Never let Keogh put on a town shirt ever again — Josh (@HTAFCJosh4231) February 27, 2021

I feel like Sarr could’ve done better there, but that’s unfortunate. That was all Keogh, miles out of position there #htafc — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) February 27, 2021