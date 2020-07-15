Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Useless’, ‘Stealing a living’ – Many West Brom fans left frustrated by player’s performance v Fulham

West Bromwich Albion’s grip on the automatic promotion places loosened on Tuesday night, after the Baggies were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham at the Hawthorns.

Albion would have been desperate to get back to winning ways on Tuesday evening, with Brentford continue to pick up win after win since the season’s restart.

But Slaven Bilic’s side were unable to break down a Fulham side that have already secured their place in the play-offs, and left the Hawthorns having frustrated the hosts.

Albion were rather toothless in front of goal and only had three shots on target, which has led to plenty of fans crying out for a new striker this summer.

One man who has come under criticism is Charlie Austin, with the 31-year-old failing to make his mark on the game and offer any real goal threat going forward.

Austin has been a frustrating figure since joining from Southampton in the summer. The striker has scored 10 goals in 32 Championship appearances, but 14 of those appearances have come from the bench.

Fans would argue that, whenever he does come off the bench, he makes much more of an impact than when he starts the game, and his performance on Tuesday has left some Albion fans frustrated.

Here’s how they reacted to his display…


