‘Useless’, ‘Stealing a living’ – Many West Brom fans left frustrated by player’s performance v Fulham

West Bromwich Albion’s grip on the automatic promotion places loosened on Tuesday night, after the Baggies were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham at the Hawthorns.

Albion would have been desperate to get back to winning ways on Tuesday evening, with Brentford continue to pick up win after win since the season’s restart.

But Slaven Bilic’s side were unable to break down a Fulham side that have already secured their place in the play-offs, and left the Hawthorns having frustrated the hosts.

Albion were rather toothless in front of goal and only had three shots on target, which has led to plenty of fans crying out for a new striker this summer.

One man who has come under criticism is Charlie Austin, with the 31-year-old failing to make his mark on the game and offer any real goal threat going forward.

Austin has been a frustrating figure since joining from Southampton in the summer. The striker has scored 10 goals in 32 Championship appearances, but 14 of those appearances have come from the bench.

Fans would argue that, whenever he does come off the bench, he makes much more of an impact than when he starts the game, and his performance on Tuesday has left some Albion fans frustrated.

Here’s how they reacted to his display…

I beg somebody tells me what Charlie austin does for this side? #wba — Luke Rowland (@LukeRowland015) July 14, 2020

Honestly our first thing we need look at in the window is a striker or two — Niko Bellic (@NikoBellicWBA) July 14, 2020

The poor sod as to fight for scraps because with the greatest respect our wingers supply him nothing in general. Tonight HRK should have started as he holds the ball up better and it was clear the plan was not to lose. — Bobcat19631 (@Bobcat19631) July 14, 2020

Takes money 😂 — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) July 14, 2020

Looks pretty — natasha (@tash2baggie) July 14, 2020

Austin and Kanu don’t do anything, Zohore chases the ball he gives it his all, Robinson might not be an out and out striker but he can play there — Gaz (@GarethWBAV3) July 14, 2020

Austin needs to be dropped he’s useless up front . Gotta force the ball to him .#wba — Tyrell bullock (@Tyrellb152) July 14, 2020

Stealing a living C Austin WBA — colbert fitzpatrick (@ColbertFitz) July 14, 2020

Kanu needs to be starting over Austin for me, would have Austin as a impact sub #wba — cj (@Craig_j8) July 14, 2020

All goes back to the Jenkins 2 for one deal with Austin and Zahore instead of the one decent striker. WBA CHEAPO DEALS AGAIN. — colbert fitzpatrick (@ColbertFitz) July 14, 2020