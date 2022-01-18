Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Useless’, ‘Spineless’ – These Sheffield United fans are furious after Preston draw

Sheffield United dropped two points as they threw away a two-goal lead against ten men at Preston this evening.

The game got off to a very lively start, with both teams searching for the opener, and it was the Blades who got it thanks to Jayden Bogle. When Andy Hughes was sent off and Billy Sharp made it two for the visitors, it seemed like all three points would be heading back to Yorkshire.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s side gradually got worse as the game went on, with his substitutions not working as the hosts rallied.

Alan Browne pulled one back for North End and the late pressure told as Emil Riis grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute. Incredibly, it was Ryan Lowe’s men who continued to push after the late goal as well.

As you would expect, the Sheffield United fans were furious with the way the team fell apart, particularly as they’re now nine points from the play-off places, even if they have games in hand.

