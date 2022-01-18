‘Useless’, ‘Spineless’ – These Sheffield United fans are furious after Preston draw

Sheffield United dropped two points as they threw away a two-goal lead against ten men at Preston this evening.

The game got off to a very lively start, with both teams searching for the opener, and it was the Blades who got it thanks to Jayden Bogle. When Andy Hughes was sent off and Billy Sharp made it two for the visitors, it seemed like all three points would be heading back to Yorkshire.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s side gradually got worse as the game went on, with his substitutions not working as the hosts rallied.

Alan Browne pulled one back for North End and the late pressure told as Emil Riis grabbed an equaliser in the 89th minute. Incredibly, it was Ryan Lowe’s men who continued to push after the late goal as well.

As you would expect, the Sheffield United fans were furious with the way the team fell apart, particularly as they’re now nine points from the play-off places, even if they have games in hand.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Spineless, well played Preston, 10 men outworked 11. — Ian Keeling (@IanKeeling8) January 18, 2022

Disgrace really. Where's the game management and focus? — Dan B (@danbullock) January 18, 2022

Useless, terrible substitutions, took the two players with a bit of energy and pace of and just invited them on. Pathetic 2nd half!! — Batts (@SteveBatty11) January 18, 2022

Bottling a 2-0 lead against 10 men? You really do keep surprising me in the worst of ways — Aaron Baldwin (@AaronBaldwin01) January 18, 2022

Some of these players need to have a look at themselves, poor from top to bottom!! — Gricey (@Gricey544) January 18, 2022

Absolutely no bottle whatsoever. — James Brodie (@JPBrods) January 18, 2022

Well that was fun wasn't it — Jay Crane⚔ (@JayJayCrane) January 18, 2022