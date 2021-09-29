‘Useless’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Middlesbrough defeat

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 away defeat to Middlesbrough last night at the Riverside Stadium.

The Blades struggled to take their chances on what was a frustrating evening in the North East, and as a result they were made to pay as the home side scored twice in the first half through Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair.

That result leaves Sheffield United in 12th place, with their recent upward trajectory having now been halted as Slavisa Jokanovic looks to pick the bones from what was a disappointing away performance.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bramall Lane faithful to make their feelings known on the defeat, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance as a whole.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as the Blades fell to defeat.

2 huge moments in this game that cost us the match

1, Second goal is offside & at 2-0 it's game over

2, The Middlesbrough player who didn't see Red after he fouled, slapped & headbutted Baldock — D.A.H_SUFC (@a_sufc) September 28, 2021

Garbage, ridiculous substitutions, Stevens shouldn’t have started, Mcburnie should have started or at least come on, manager needs to switch to back 3, where has John Egan gone and Baldock, Norwood and Fleck shouldn’t play next game — Chest Rockwell (@StocksColin) September 28, 2021

Absolutely submitted to a woefully average side there, does not bode well for our top 6 hopes — ㄥㄗ (@lewis__perkins) September 28, 2021

Bang average.. top 10 finish at best I reckon.. so must deadwood to get rid of and re invest into the squad.. 40 mill worth of strikers who can’t get a game. — SINGH (@OlSinghy) September 28, 2021

Some fans need a wobble, promotion one week and mid table next. It’s only 1 game. Can’t expect us to perform 10s every week and win every game. Fickle fans have a day off zzz — Liam Jacobi (@liam_jacobi) September 28, 2021

not an awful performance just bullied in midfield and poor decision making going forward — Josh⚔️ (@Josh_SUFC_) September 28, 2021

No movement at the back. No drive and pace in midfield. No quality up front. We won't be troubling the top spots. We might make playoffs but we will need a lot more. Very poor. — Olsburg (@Ollsbols1234) September 28, 2021

Why were we constantly trying to cross, we have no height in the middle. We were much better when we tried to go down the middle — James⚔️ (@ElmsieX) September 28, 2021

Useless. Fleck Norwood both need dropping. And back 4 look like they’ve never trained with each other never mind played. Shambles — C o n n o r (@connor_bate) September 28, 2021