Sheffield United

‘Useless’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Middlesbrough defeat

Published

36 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 away defeat to Middlesbrough last night at the Riverside Stadium. 

The Blades struggled to take their chances on what was a frustrating evening in the North East, and as a result they were made to pay as the home side scored twice in the first half through Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair.

That result leaves Sheffield United in 12th place, with their recent upward trajectory having now been halted as Slavisa Jokanovic looks to pick the bones from what was a disappointing away performance.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bramall Lane faithful to make their feelings known on the defeat, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance as a whole.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters as the Blades fell to defeat.


