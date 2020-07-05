‘Useless’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans aren’t impressed with key figure after defeat to QPR

Middlesbrough were defeated by Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, as a solitary Jordan Hugill goal gave the away side all three points.

Since Neil Warnock has come into the club, Boro have won just one out of three games that the veteran has been in charge for.

Defeats to both Hull City and now QPR has left the club deep in the relegation battle, and there could well be bigger implications if they’re to fail to win in their next five fixtures.

After beating Stoke City in Warnock’s first game, it looked as though the club may have built a platform for improvement, but these recent set-backs have left question marks over some of the new manager’s decisions.

In the defeat to QPR, Boro failed to convert any of their chances and it’s now an issue that could haunt them heading into the final five games of the campaign.

Here’s how Boro supporters reacted to the new man in charge after yet another defeat…

Can you get 100% in this Middlesbrough quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 Which Middlesbrough player finished as their top goalscorer in the 2006/07 season? Mark Viduka Jason Euell Yakubu Julio Arca

Looks like L1 is coming dont think even neil warnock can save us #Boro — Jake Dunning ⚽ (@Dunning93MFC) July 5, 2020

Not one leader in the team at all. Warnock tried to coax it out of them midweek and it didn’t work. They look down already. Saving grace is that one win can change it all. — Rob Bell (@manofbetting) July 5, 2020

Don't understand why Woodgate and now Warnock play players in the wrong positions when there is other players available in the right position though — Owen (@Owen_UTB) July 5, 2020

No hope no more Warnock is useless. Only hope now is if Wigan get the point deduction — Joe butler (@joebutleronyt) July 5, 2020

What a sham again I would hate to b in dressing room now as Warnock throwing hairdryer around are saving grace is 2 other teams loses 12 points boo Boro boo — Martyn Townsend (@MartynTownsend6) July 5, 2020

Don't blame Warnock, this club is a shambles from top to bottom and there is only one person to blame for 10 years of absolute misery.GIBSON OUT NOW ! ! — paul hughes (@paulhughes321) July 5, 2020

THE NEIL WARNOCK EFFECT — Nathan (@NathJones16) July 5, 2020