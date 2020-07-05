Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Useless’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans aren’t impressed with key figure after defeat to QPR

Middlesbrough were defeated by Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, as a solitary Jordan Hugill goal gave the away side all three points.

Since Neil Warnock has come into the club, Boro have won just one out of three games that the veteran has been in charge for.

Defeats to both Hull City and now QPR has left the club deep in the relegation battle, and there could well be bigger implications if they’re to fail to win in their next five fixtures.

After beating Stoke City in Warnock’s first game, it looked as though the club may have built a platform for improvement, but these recent set-backs have left question marks over some of the new manager’s decisions.

In the defeat to QPR, Boro failed to convert any of their chances and it’s now an issue that could haunt them heading into the final five games of the campaign.

Here’s how Boro supporters reacted to the new man in charge after yet another defeat…

