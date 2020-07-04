‘Useless,’ ‘Not good enough’ – Plenty of Charlton fans bemoan performance of 24-y/o in Millwall loss

Many Charlton Athletic supporters have been bemoaning the lack of quality in the final third that Macauley Bonne was able to produce during their 1-0 defeat against Millwall on Friday.

Lee Bowyer’s side went into the contest against Millwall knowing that a win would move them further clear of the relegation zone, but they were unable to add to their wins against Queens Park Rangers and Hull City since the campaign resumed eventually seeing Jake Cooper secure all three points late on for the visitors.

Charlton delivered a strong performance in terms of their ability to carve out some decent openings throughout the game, but both Bonne and his strike partner Tomer Hemed were unable to take advantage and finish off a couple of presentable opportunities in the last third,

Bonne was arguably guilty of missing Charlton’s most promising opening of the match, when he managed to find himself through on goal following an excellent tackle from Tom Lockyer on the half way line, but the forward was unable to convert the chance when one on one with Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The 24-year-old has shown some promising signs of his potential throughout the campaign with Charlton, since he made the move from Leyton Orient last summer, and in his first season in the Championship has not performed too badly considering he was in the National League last term.

However, with Lyle Taylor no longer available, Charlton are missing a clinical forward in the last third, and Bonne will now need to show he can improve on his Millwall display and become that player for Bowyer’s side in the remaining games.

Here then, we take a look at what Charlton fans made of Bonne’s performance against Millwall on social media…

I thought last night was sluggish, but we were never out of the game, it simply came down to us not taking our chances, so dissapointed with Bonne since the restart, backed him to do well, but he doesn’t look anywhere near as good as he was mid season. #cafc — VivaLaCruz (@smit112) July 4, 2020

Bonne a million miles off it, both Hemed and Aneke offering more than him at the minute! If Williams sees as much of the ball as McGeady did tonight we create a load more chances, don’t wanna be seeing either of them start the remaining games 😔 #cafc — Kev (@kcarts10) July 3, 2020

Bonne can only play with a pacey option next to him. a.k.a when bonne and leko was up top. Bonne and hemed doesnt work. Not one of our strikers are championship quality unfortunately. Announce league 1 rebuild with new varney as owner and come straight back up. #cafc — Sam Wheatland (@SWheatlandCAFC) July 3, 2020

Albie Morgan going off injured made us rubbish, nobody could pass the ball, and Hemed and Bonne missed chances Taylor would score with his eyes closed. No blame for Phillips for the goal conceded it was unfortunate. We just always bottle it against Millwall and always will. #cafc — dan (@_DanSheed) July 3, 2020

Where are we gonna get goals from? Seriously. Hemed had three chances to score, Bonne should have cut that back from his chance. Lack of goals and attacking threat is really worrying me #cafc — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) July 3, 2020

We are in serious trouble, don’t look like we have anyone with a serious goal threat. Hemed is woeful, Bonne is struggling .. aneke don’t look good enough. 👀 need someone to step up now and nick a few big wins or it’s curtains. #cafc — ⚽️. Tinzz™️ (@LTinsley08) July 3, 2020

Hate to say it, but we're severely missing that quality finish up front. Yes we won our first two games back, but who scored the winners? Pearce and Pratley. Our CM and CDM. Aneke, Bonne and Hemed are not good enough. #CAFC — { WSC }; (@WSC0_X) July 3, 2020

Should be Aneke and Davison starting from now on. Useless from Bonne and Hemed today. Wasted chances. #cafc — RD (@roccojd_) July 3, 2020