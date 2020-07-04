Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Useless,’ ‘Not good enough’ – Plenty of Charlton fans bemoan performance of 24-y/o in Millwall loss

Many Charlton Athletic supporters have been bemoaning the lack of quality in the final third that Macauley Bonne was able to produce during their 1-0 defeat against Millwall on Friday.

Lee Bowyer’s side went into the contest against Millwall knowing that a win would move them further clear of the relegation zone, but they were unable to add to their wins against Queens Park Rangers and Hull City since the campaign resumed eventually seeing Jake Cooper secure all three points late on for the visitors.

Charlton delivered a strong performance in terms of their ability to carve out some decent openings throughout the game, but both Bonne and his strike partner Tomer Hemed were unable to take advantage and finish off a couple of presentable opportunities in the last third,

Bonne was arguably guilty of missing Charlton’s most promising opening of the match, when he managed to find himself through on goal following an excellent tackle from Tom Lockyer on the half way line, but the forward was unable to convert the chance when one on one with Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The 24-year-old has shown some promising signs of his potential throughout the campaign with Charlton, since he made the move from Leyton Orient last summer, and in his first season in the Championship has not performed too badly considering he was in the National League last term.

However, with Lyle Taylor no longer available, Charlton are missing a clinical forward in the last third, and Bonne will now need to show he can improve on his Millwall display and become that player for Bowyer’s side in the remaining games.

Here then, we take a look at what Charlton fans made of Bonne’s performance against Millwall on social media…


