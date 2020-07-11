‘Useless’, ‘Just do one’ – Plenty of Hull City fans take aim at manager after Millwall defeat

Hull City fans have blasted manager Grant McCann after today’s 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall in the Championship.

Ryan Leonard scored inside two minutes to set Millwall on their way to victory. In the end it proved a fairly routine win for the visiting Lions, as the Tigers remain in the bottom-three.

It’s their third defeat in-a-row now – Hull City have won just one of their last 18 in all competitions – and with three games of the season remaining, the signs are looking bad for Hull.

Can you get 100% on this Hull City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Reece Burke wear for Hull City? 2 3 4 5

Plenty of Hull fans took to Twitter after the game. They’ve slated McCann for his inept towards the tactical side of things, in particular his misuse of substitutions.

But there’s still enough time for Hull to save their Championship season, though it must start with a win at Wigan on Tuesday. See what fans are saying about the manager below:

Just do one McCann. Useless, tactically inept and so far out of his depth it’s unreal #mccannout #AllamOut #hcafc — Sam Hales (@SamHales88) July 11, 2020

What I don’t understand about McCann is the strategy he’s using clearly isn’t working so why isn’t he changing it #hcafc — Millie 🌻 (@millliehunt) July 11, 2020

Allam Out..

McCann Out..

All Out..#hcafc — Jon D (@iamjon19) July 11, 2020

Is #GrantMcCann the most useless manager we've ever had? Why are we sticking by him? #mccannout #allamout — Mart 'Stay at H(ome)' (@QuantumWrites) July 11, 2020

@bbcburnsy Sadly, I don't believe that Grant McCann has the imagination to change the system. — Robin Auty (@RobinAuty) July 11, 2020

Does Grant McCann have any idea what’s he is actually doing lmao — Daniel chapman (@danielchap5) July 11, 2020

SACK GRANT MCCANN — Harry Bulleyment (@HarryBulleyment) July 11, 2020

@HumbersideSport If Grant McCann stays in charge regardless of what division were in.I will not be returning to the Kcom, the tactics are rubbish, the selection is rubbish, He's a nice guy but a rubbish manager. #enoughisenough #clueless #walknow #stubborn #Ehabsackhimnow #hcafc — Carl Wilkinson (@Carlwilks2011) July 11, 2020

@HumbersideSport grant McCann can't stay surely — Kieran (@Kieran61167239) July 11, 2020