Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Useless’, ‘Just do one’ – Plenty of Hull City fans take aim at manager after Millwall defeat

Published

11 mins ago

on

Hull City fans have blasted manager Grant McCann after today’s 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall in the Championship.

Ryan Leonard scored inside two minutes to set Millwall on their way to victory. In the end it proved a fairly routine win for the visiting Lions, as the Tigers remain in the bottom-three.

It’s their third defeat in-a-row now – Hull City have won just one of their last 18 in all competitions – and with three games of the season remaining, the signs are looking bad for Hull.

Can you get 100% on this Hull City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14

What shirt number does Reece Burke wear for Hull City?

Plenty of Hull fans took to Twitter after the game. They’ve slated McCann for his inept towards the tactical side of things, in particular his misuse of substitutions.

But there’s still enough time for Hull to save their Championship season, though it must start with a win at Wigan on Tuesday. See what fans are saying about the manager below:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Useless’, ‘Just do one’ – Plenty of Hull City fans take aim at manager after Millwall defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: