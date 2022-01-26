Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Useless’, ‘Absolutely embarrassing’ – These West Brom fans slam key figure after Preston setback

1 hour ago

West Brom fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Preston this evening as the fans once again turned on Valerien Ismael.

Even though Albion are fifth in the Championship, the support have become increasingly frustrated with the style of play under the former Barnsley boss, with his direct approach not seeming to benefit the players at The Hawthorns.

A section of those on the terraces went against the manager against Peterborough on Saturday, although they did go on to win 3-0. And, there was more of the same as goals from Emil Riis and Cameron Archer condemned the Baggies to a first home defeat of the campaign.

The loss leaves Albion seven points away from the top two and just two points clear of the play-off places as the pressure builds on the manager.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter following the defeat…


