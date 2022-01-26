‘Useless’, ‘Absolutely embarrassing’ – These West Brom fans slam key figure after Preston setback

West Brom fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Preston this evening as the fans once again turned on Valerien Ismael.

Even though Albion are fifth in the Championship, the support have become increasingly frustrated with the style of play under the former Barnsley boss, with his direct approach not seeming to benefit the players at The Hawthorns.

A section of those on the terraces went against the manager against Peterborough on Saturday, although they did go on to win 3-0. And, there was more of the same as goals from Emil Riis and Cameron Archer condemned the Baggies to a first home defeat of the campaign.

The loss leaves Albion seven points away from the top two and just two points clear of the play-off places as the pressure builds on the manager.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter following the defeat…

Get them all out of the club , every single one of them is useless Val OUT Waste of time , waste of money #wba — Ben (@Ben95620779) January 26, 2022

Get Val out now. Absolutely embarrassing this performance. Giving him a 4 year contract was an absolute ridiculous decision. #wba — Dan (@Dan_Smith97) January 26, 2022

The players fully threw in the towel tonight. Spineless performance all leading to Val’s inevitable sacking… #WBA — Sam Insley (@SamInsley) January 26, 2022

Val is the one picking the same underperforming players

Val is the one using the same formation

Val is the one choosing the same tactics #WBA — Glenn Thompson (@glennthompson85) January 26, 2022

I’ve supported Val a lot through the last few months, but these last few weeks have been truly awful . He isn’t the man for us I’m afraid. He needs to go for me as we are getting worse not better under him #wba — Thomas McNeill (@WBATDM) January 26, 2022

Val simply must go. I’ve been going to the Albion for over 20 years and this is the most toxic I’ve ever experienced it. #wba — Gemma Colledge (@GemmaColledge) January 26, 2022