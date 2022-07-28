“Used as an impact sub” – Sheffield United fan pundit makes Reda Khadra claim ahead of Watford opener

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United played some good football in the Championship last season once Paul Heckingbottom took charge of the club and a promotion push nearly came off for the side.

With the Blades sealing a spot in the play-offs, it looked like a promotion back up to the Premier League might be on the cards for the side.

However, the club couldn’t quite get over the line and eventually it was Nottingham Forest who won the competition and gained a spot in the top flight. Now, United will want to go again and ensure that they can climb back into the Premier League this season.

In order to ensure that his team are well prepared to be amongst the promotion contenders, Heckingbottom has already brought in some signings filled with talent during the offseason. One name that looks to be heading to Bramall Lane is that of Reda Khadra, who played his football for Blackburn during the last campaign.

Playing in a total of 27 league games for Rovers last season, he produced a total of four goals and two assists along the way. With Khadra able to play as either a winger or a forward or even just behind the frontline, he provides a versatile option to the Blades and could play plenty more football with the side this term.

Speaking about the player and whether he would get into the starting eleven for this weekend’s match though, Sheffield United’s Football League World fan pundit Owain Wyse has revealed he thinks Khadra would be best served being an impact sub for the time being.

Speaking about the player and whether he would start against Watford then, he said:”I don’t think Khadra should be thrown straight in, I think whilst he’s settling in to the way we play he should be used as an impact sub.

“I believe that coming off the bench when the opposition are tired, he could be really effective. I think starting with Rhian Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye up front with Sander Berge in behind the strikers would be the best way for us to line up on Monday.

“However, if we do lose Berge before the Watford game then for me, Khadra does come into that attacking midfield position.”

The Verdict

Reda Khadra played some solid football for Blackburn last season, without ever really being much of a first-team regular with the side.

For Blackburn, the player managed just 18 starts all season and whilst he was used often from the bench and did bag plenty of goals, the Brighton man looks like he could be a really shrewd addition to a frontline if he can get onto the field regularly enough.

Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom desperately wanted and needed another striking option and they now seem to have one in Khadra. The player might get even more gametime with the Blades than he did with Blackburn, especially if Brewster doesn’t fire in the goals in the Championship and Ndiaye can’t hit the back of the net either.

If Khadra plays from the bench again this weekend – and finds the back of the net – then he could end up being a first-team regular.