‘Use the money to buy Afobe’ – Many Bristol City fans react to latest Famara Diedhiou reports

Bristol City have reportedly made contact with Turkish side Fenerbahce over the future of striker Famara Diedhiou as the 27-year-old is yet to agree a new deal at Ashton Gate, which has left many Robins fans have been debating his future.

Diedhiou is having arguably the best campaign of his City career – having impressed with his work rate and build-up play as well as top-scoring with 12 goals from 35 appearances.

The Senegal international joined from Ligue 2 side Angers for £5.3 million in 2017, scoring 39 times in his 115 games since, but is set to become a free agent in 2021.

Discussions over a new deal have been going back and forwards since last summer but it appears the BS3 outfit are now considering other options.

Turkish outlet Fotospor have reported that City have reached out to Fenerbahce, who have shown an interest in Diedhiou in the past, to discuss a potential deal due to the situation concerning the forward’s contract.

A report from PowTurk has indicated that the fee being discussed is between €4 million (£3.6m) and €5 million (£4.5m).

City boss Lee Johnson hinted earlier this season that the club would like to hold onto the striker if the circumstances were right.

Johnson does have a number of other striker options in his squad, including Andreas Weimann, January signing Nahki Wells, and Stoke City loanee Benik Afobe – who the Robins can reportedly sign permanently for around £6 million in the summer.

The 15-question Bristol City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Have Bristol City got higher or lower than 56 league points this season? Higher Lower

The reports concerning Diedhiou’s future have drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club and triggered a debate on Twitter.

Read the reaction of Robins supporters here:

Cash in because he's a donkey 🤦🏼‍♂️ — 😷 (@_Mitch_P) June 6, 2020

Keep him — CharlieAdamno1Fan (@FanAdamno1) June 6, 2020

If he doesnt want to sign a contract. Tada. Club learnt the hard way with how maynard acted. — J (@jtwallace17) June 6, 2020

Cash in, for all his qualities in both ends of the box, he doesn’t link well with other attackers. — Alec Sampson (@AlecSamps1980) June 6, 2020

Sell use the money to buy afobe — Richy (@richday2018) June 6, 2020

We should keep. Wells afobe weinman and diedhiou will give us goals next year if we don’t go up this season. Those 4 would be up their with the best in the league. Also plenty of options over the season. Need to sign afobe tho. — Damian (@Pub___Landlord) June 6, 2020

If we got benik I’d get rid in a shot . Fans are very sentimental for some reason with players. If they get a better offer they’re off and rightly so it’s their job . Apart from , to be fair a big improvement since Christmas he couldn’t trap a bag of cement — Russ Jenner (@russjenner) June 6, 2020

sell him on he dont wanna stay and after 3 seasons maybe good to change it up anyway — CHRIS HARDWELL (@chrishardwell) June 6, 2020