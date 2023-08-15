Carlton Palmer has urged Middlesbrough to use the funds they recieve from Ajax in a deal for Chuba Akpom to bring in a striker which will guarantee the club goals at this level, as the 27-year-old edges closer to finalising his move to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Reports from the Athletic suggest that the deal agreed between the two clubs is in the region of an initial €12m plus €2m in add-ons, with the striker committing to a five-year deal with the Dutch giants.

This gives Michael Carrick significant funds in order to strengthen his squad in the final weeks of this summer transfer window as his side are both pointless and goalless from their opening two games against Millwall and Coventry City.

Akpom was an unused substitute for their season opener, and wasn't named in the squad for Boro's heavy defeat at the CBS Arena on Saturday as the deal progressed behind the scenes.

On Tuesday morning, the Northern Echo report that Akpom has undergone his medical, with the deal expected to be finalised in the coming days.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say on Akpom's expected exit from the Riverside Stadium?

Palmer has spoken to Football League World about the financial ramifications this has on Middlesbrough, as they make a large profit on the striker they paid Greek outfit PAOK just £2.75m for back in September 2020.

"They are reportedly getting €12m for a player who's 27 and in the last year of his contract. This reflects a healthy profit.

"It is unclear whether Middlesbrough offered him a new deal or not." Palmer added.

The 57-year-old has also stated how he believes the club should act in terms of finding an adequate replacement before September 1st.

"I think it's good business from Middlesbrough, and they can use the money to bring in someone who is a recognised and consistent goalscorer at this level."

How big of a blow is this for Middlesbrough & how do they set about replacing Akpom?

Palmer also touched on how pivotal the striker was in Middlesbrough's rise from 21st when Carrick took over from Chris Wilder last October to an eventual defeat in the play-off semi-finals.

"He had a stellar campaign last season, hitting 29 goals in 42 matches" Palmer continued.

It is obvious that Boro will find it a hard task to replace his goals from last season, which has already been highlighted in the first two games as he remained absent.

Cameron Archer struck up a lethal partnership with Akpom after his arrival on Teeside in January, as the duo were responsible for 40 of Boro's 84 strikes in the 2022/23 campaign, but Lyall Thomas reports that the Aston Villa forward would prefer a move to another top flight side with Unai Emery open to a sale.

However, it is not all doom and gloom on the transfer front for Boro, as the aforementioned report from the Northern Echo also highlights that they are set to pay £5m to acquire the services of Emmanuel Latte Lath from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 24-year-old Ivorian is also coming off the back of a prolific campaign, scoring 14 times in 31 Swiss Pro League appearances on loan for St Gallen, and will add much needed firepower to Carrick's attacking areas.