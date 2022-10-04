USA based 45-year-old emerges on Hull City’s managerial radar

Rochester New York FC head coach Bruno Baltazar is a candidate for vacant managerial role at Hull City, a report from A Bola, via Sport Witness has claimed.

Hull are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Shota Arveladze on Friday, with the club currently 20th in the Championship table, one point clear of the relegation zone.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant spot in the MKM Stadium dugout, and according to this latest update, Baltazar could now be a contender.

It is thought that the 45-year-old is in part attracting attention due to the fact he has a work permit, after previously working as an assistant to Sabri Lamouchi, when he was in charge at Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese boss is also said to be well regarded for the work he is doing with Rochester, who are owned by Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, and reached the play-offs in the inaugral MLS Next Pro season in 2022.

Prior to taking over the American club, Baltazar has previously managed in several countries around the world, including his native Portugal, as well as Qatar and Cyprus.

The Verdict

It feels as though this would be something of a risky appointment for Hull to make.

Baltazar is not a manager who has ever stayed in a single job for too long, which may be a concern, and his relative lack of experience in the Championship, certainly as a number one may be a worry.

Indeed, the 45-year-old is in all honesty, not the most high profile or obvious name to be considered for the role, meaning you question whether this is the sort of statement appointment Hull fans will be hoping for.

Given the situation Hull find themselves in when looking at the Championship table, it feels vital they get this appointment right, so you wonder if someone more proven at this level could be a better option.