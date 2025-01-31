West Brom midfielder Uros Racic has not had a successful loan spell at the Hawthorns thus far in 2024/25, which is now set to be cut short with a new loan deal being arranged by Sassuolo.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the midfielder’s parent club, Sassuolo, were considering recalling him from his season-long loan before the February 3 deadline earlier this week. That has since been confirmed by transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

West Brom may be keen on adding another outfield player from Europe, but they are currently restricted as they are unable to recruit more than four overseas players a season who do not meet the current points requirements.

Racic is part of the quartet with Ousmane Diakite, Gianluca Frabotta and Torbjorn Heggem, and the Baggies may look to part ways with the Serbian to help free up another slot, with the Sassuolo midfielder unable to impress at The Hawthorns, failing to net a goal so far in the second tier.

Uros Racic set for West Brom exit amid loan interest The Serbian international joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from Sassuolo in August, and he's started just nine of the 21 league games he's been involved in since his move. The Serbian made 22 appearances in Serie A last season but only started eight times as the team suffered relegation to Serie B.

That prompted a summer switch to West Brom to compete in Carlos Corberan's midfield. With Corberan departing the club in recent weeks, it is unclear how much of a role Racic and others will have from here on out with Tony Mowbray in charge, but the 26-year-old is down the pecking order at present.

Uros Racic - West Brom league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 21 (9) 0 (2) As of January 31st

Di Marzio states that they are working to cancel the loan and for Sassuolo to send him elsewhere. It is not yet clear where that will be but Mowbray is set to lose a player from his engine room before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Last week it was reported that Portuguese side Famalicao are looking to secure a reunion with the midfielder, according to Portuguese news outlet Record as relayed by Sport Witness.

Tony Mowbray's midfield options at West Brom

Mowbray has recently stated that the transfer strategy in this part of the West Midlands will be a team effort with his recruitment staff, and after the signing of Isaac Price, this fresh update involving Racic will also give those at the club plenty to ponder in the coming days.

West Brom have Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt, and Diakite to choose from at the base of their midfield, with Price potentially coming in to replace Racic's minutes at The Hawthorns, where it has not been too surprising that he has struggled for form and regular game time.

While he has experience of playing in Serie A and La Liga, it's taken the Serbian midfielder a little bit of time to adjust to the demands of the Championship as well, which was to be expected. You don't play 70 games for a club like Valencia without being a very talented player, though.

Nevertheless, this signing is one of the more forgettable in recent years for Baggies fans, who have plenty of decent midfield options for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, and they may wish to make additions elsewhere in the squad in the meantime.