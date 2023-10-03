Highlights Jonathan Rowe has made a significant impact for Norwich City, scoring five goals in nine appearances and earning the EFL Young Player of the Month award.

Norwich City have enjoyed fresh fortunes in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

They've dusted off the cobwebs from a disappointing mid-table finish last time out and have surged into promotion contention under David Wagner.

Several players have stepped up to the billing thus far; Gabriel Sara's inventiveness in the middle of the park has given Norwich the key to unlock tight defences, Adam Idah finally appears to be coming good following Teemu Pukki's departure and summer signings such as Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Christian Fassnacht have all been useful in proceedings, too.

However, no player has had more than an impact than Jonathan Rowe, who has sprung from virtual anonymity within Championship circles to ignite the league on the left-hand side, earning a wide range of plaudits for some seriously sensational showings.

Still only 20, the sky appears the limit for Rowe and pundit Carlton Palmer subscribes to that strong school of thought.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer sung the praises of the winger and cited what he believes his transfer valuation in the current market should be, all the while name-checking Leeds United flyer Willy Gnonto in the process.

He explained: "Norwich City sit joint-fourth in the Championship on 16 points, representing a very decent start to the season.

"One player making a lot of noise is Jonathan Rowe, Norwich's 20-year-old winger has scored five goals in nine appearances and was named EFL Young Player of the Month in August.

"Rowe is a product of Norwich's academy and his scintillating form has seen him earn a call-up to England's under-20 squad.

"If he can keep producing performances like he's doing then he's going to become a very hot commodity.

"He could be worth upwards of £20m, I'd definitely put him in the same category as Gnonto at Leeds United."

Is Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe worth £20m?

Perhaps not quite yet, but if Rowe keeps his form up as Palmer says then there's no reason why his valuation can't soar to that in the near future.

Of course, and quite rightly so, Norwich will likely already value him at that as he's an asset on and off the pitch, and it would be no surprise to see clubs stumping up those sorts of figures come the end of the campaign providing that his current displays are maintained.

Is Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe better than Leeds United's Willy Gnonto?

It's an interesting discussion point from Palmer, as this season certainly suggests that Rowe is the superior talent.

He's scored four more times than Gnonto, albeit in more appearances, and he'll now get the chance to extend his advantage in this comparison as the Italian international could be out of contention until early December with an ankle injury.

Gnonto's performances in the Premier League can't be forgotten mind, and having a direct influence on the tempo and outcome of top-flight football matches may hold more value than performing well in the Championship.

They're both left-sided attacking players who are, by all accounts, among the best in their position in the league so it's a logical comparison, but it's perhaps not one which we can determine a clear answer for until later on in the season when Gnonto is back from injury and there's a bigger sample size to judge.

He's correct in saying they're in the same bracket, though.