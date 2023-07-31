Highlights Sunderland shows potential for improvement after a positive season and strong recruitment strategy, aiming for another play-off berth.

The club's focus on signing young and unproven players from outside of England reflects the successful model used by Brentford.

Despite some uncertainty, Sunderland's well-balanced squad and Tony Mowbray's leadership make them likely contenders for promotion next season.

George Elek and Ali Maxwell of the Not the Top 20 podcast believe Sunderland will improve further upon a sixth-placed finish last season under Tony Mowbray.

Their defeat in the play-off semi-final to Luton Town meant Sunderland just fell short in the second tier. However, the overall outlook on last season was very positive, given it was their first season back in the Championship since 2018. They are hoping to be competitive again despite the loss of players such as Amad Diallo this summer.

Sunderland have only lost the likes of Bailey Wright, Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku, and Alex Bass have so far during the window, too. Whereas, the futures of stars Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart remain up in the air currently.

After four seasons in League One, they gained promotion via the play-offs in 2022 under Alex Neil. He was replaced early on last season by Mowbray, who is closing in on a year with Sunderland, having arrived at the Stadium of Light in August.

The Black Cats had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign and their recruitment so far in the current transfer window has continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players, which Sunderland have implemented over the last couple of seasons.

The additions of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, Jenson Seelt, and Eliezer Mayenda are all aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity to the forward-thinking model that has been put into place by Kristjaan Speakman and co. at the Stadium of Light. They have also reunited Mowbray with Bradley Dack, who he had previously coached at Blackburn Rovers.

Fans will be hoping those acquisitions improve them yet again and that will be optimistic this campaign eclipses last year and takes them one further: the Premier League.

What are the pundits predicting for Sunderland in the Championship?

Elek and Maxwell are expecting another play-off berth for the Black Cats, Maxwell said: "In fifth, we've got a play-off team from last year, returning to them, and that is Sunderland.

"There's so much to be excited about here, and I am fully bought in. This is a club that has very tangible upwards momentum, [and] incredibly positive energy in a way that I think is pretty powerful.

"It's also a club that has a group of people running it with such a clear idea of how they are going to go about doing so over the next few years.

"It is very extreme in so many ways, they gave doubled down on a recruitment policy that involves finding young talent, particularly from outside of England. A recruitment process that we sort of recognise from having been popularised by Brentford.

"Now [that was] some years ago in the Championship, but not many teams have had the bravery to spend money, to spend transfer fees on players that are both young and unproven and coming from other leagues where many clubs think it's too much of a risk and it's hard to know how it translates to the Championship.

"There's so much to be excited about. This is a young, skillful vibrant attacking team. They've got a manager you'd most want to be your uncle in Tony Mowbray and I think that's a great person to lead a team of this profile.

"There are so many players that could take the leap and look like wonder kids, in particular Pierre Ekwah whose performances in the last part of the season massively caught the eye and make me very excited about what he could do this season.

"Yes, Diallo was their star attacker in many ways last season [and] he's gone back to Manchester United. They've still got [Patrick] Roberts, and [Jack] Clarke, and [Alex] Pritchard. They've added layers across the field and I now feel their squad is fairly well-balanced, which wasn't always the case last season.

"I think it's fair to say we're excited about what Sunderland bring to the Championship table next season."

Where will Sunderland finish next season?

Tony Mowbray will be hoping that Sunderland can go one better this season

In spite of uncertainty hanging over the futures of some key players, it's hard to see how Sunderland won't be in the mix again next season for promotion.

Sunderland possibly need a few more incomings, but most EFL fans will have them in and around the play-offs, such has been the impressive nature of their recruitment.

Mowbray also gives them a chance, and Maxwell and Elek are right to point out that he is the perfect man to take charge of the young group for next season.