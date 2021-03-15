Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Upsetting day’, ‘This hurts’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react to passionate Lee Bowyer message

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Lee Bowyer has resigned as the club’s manager, as he looks set to join Birmingham City.

The 44-year-old started his playing career with the Addicks, so his return as boss in 2018 was seen as a real positive appointment, and the former England international brought the club together.

Promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge was the undoubted high point, and even though relegation followed, many recognised the difficult circumstances Bowyer was working under.

Therefore, news of the boss’ resignation has been emotional for the fans, and Bowyer sent a message to the support explaining how it was a tough decision.

Reflecting on the highs and lows of the past few years, the ex-Birmingham player also wished his best for the Addicks and backed them to ‘grow’ under the new owner.

As you would expect, there were plenty of responses to Bowyer’s message, and here we look at some of the comments…


