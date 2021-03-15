‘Upsetting day’, ‘This hurts’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react to passionate Lee Bowyer message

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Lee Bowyer has resigned as the club’s manager, as he looks set to join Birmingham City.

The 44-year-old started his playing career with the Addicks, so his return as boss in 2018 was seen as a real positive appointment, and the former England international brought the club together.

Promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge was the undoubted high point, and even though relegation followed, many recognised the difficult circumstances Bowyer was working under.

Therefore, news of the boss’ resignation has been emotional for the fans, and Bowyer sent a message to the support explaining how it was a tough decision.

💬 Some words from Lee Bowyer to Charlton supporters following his resignation… #cafc pic.twitter.com/CC2NAEXFPT — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 15, 2021

Reflecting on the highs and lows of the past few years, the ex-Birmingham player also wished his best for the Addicks and backed them to ‘grow’ under the new owner.

As you would expect, there were plenty of responses to Bowyer’s message, and here we look at some of the comments…

Not much thanking of us earlier on this year calling supporters out. His time to go was now and he has done us well. New chapter ahead — matt broad (@mattbroadCAFC) March 15, 2021

The time was probably right for both parties, but will never forget what this man has done for us after everything on and off the pitch and to take us to Wembley a day I’ll never forget. Thank you so much lee and best of luck at Birmingham. — RJ (@cafc95) March 15, 2021

Upsetting day this, we have to move forward from this and become what we once were, thank you Lee ⚪️🔴 — Karl King (@Karl_KingCAFC) March 15, 2021

I’ve moaned about him but it’s only when he leaves it’s when it hurts❤️ — Joe🇩🇰 (@BigJc022) March 15, 2021

This hurts my heart. Thank you Bowyer ♥️ — Lucy Hamshere (@lucy_hamshere) March 15, 2021

Love you Bowyer — Billz H'in Jnr (@Billz_H) March 15, 2021

All the best Bows — Dan (@CAFCKidman) March 15, 2021