Update emerges regarding future of two Reading FC players as contract expiry date looms

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has spoken to the media on the latest with two of his current squad members’ contract negotiations.

Tom McIntyre and Michael Morrison are the two players who are in conversation over new deals at the club, but manager Paunovic couldn’t confirm how close new deals were.

Young defender McIntrye has been a regular in the Reading first team this season having spent much of his time working his way through the club’s academy.

The Scottish defender made his Reading first team debut in 2018 but only managed two appearances that season. This year however he has been given plenty of chances under the new manager but has missed the last three games through injury.

On the future of McIntrye, the manager said: “The last update on contracts is that negotiations are ongoing. I hope McIntyre will be with us for a long time.”

Reading fans will be pleased that one of the side’s most promising young talents looks likely to sign a new deal with the club, something that will be crucial if they are to reach the Premier League this season or continue to fight in the Championship next campaign.

The other player in question is experienced defender Michael Morrison.

The 33-year-old has been with the club since 2019 after joining on a free agent from Birmingham City.

Morrison has also been a crucial part of Reading’s defence this season but has struggled with injury in recent weeks missing five of Reading’s last six league games.

At the age of 33, Morrison will be hoping that this season Reading manage to secure Premier League football.

On Morrison’s contract, Paunovic said: “Morrison, there is a situation that I cannot share due to confidentiality – but I’m very positive he will be with us next year.”

Reading FC quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 In what year were Reading FC founded? 1870 1871 1873 1875

The Verdict

Reading fans will be hopeful that two of their most important defenders this year will sign new deals with the club.

The Royals are currently in the play-offs and will be hoping to secure a spot back in the Premier League after a prolonged absence.

The managers comments seem positive, and fans should expect both defenders to sign new deals with the club.