Updates emerges in Swansea City’s pursuit of 35-year-old as Steve Cooper replacement

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has emerged as a possible candidate for the vacant Swansea City managerial position.

The 35-year-old is believed to fit the bill in regard to what Swansea are searching for in a new manager, with it being well known that The Swans are after a young, progressive manager to take the reins in South Wales.

Football Insider reported earlier in the week that the Championship outfit had approached Martin, however, journalist Nick Mashiter has tweeted that the initial approach has been rejected.

The tweet also states that Swansea will continue their pursuit of Martin, despite this knockback.

The former Norwich City defender became the club’s manager in November 2019 and is now preparing for his second full season of management in an increasingly competitive League One competition.

The verdict

When Steve Cooper departed it seemed that rhe Swans had a plan in place and it was going to be a smooth transition, however, it seems that they are struggling to fill the position.

Russell Martin has enjoyed an excellent start to his managerial career and it is no surprise that his services are being enquired about in the higher division.

Martin has got his MK Dons side playing bright, attractive football, whilst also setting his side up to be very hard to break down.

Swansea still possess an excellent squad who are capable of challenging at the top end of the division, but it seems like a rebuilding project. Martin is part of an exciting project at MK Dons and it seems that it would take a lot to drive him away from it.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when Swansea City last played at Oakwell? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-1 win 2-2 draw