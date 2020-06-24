Updates emerge on Forestieri, Fletcher and co at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox have declined new offers to stay at the club.

On the flip side, Kieran Lee, Paul Jones and Atdhe Nuhiu have signed short-term contracts that will see them play out the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Owls have also made the decision to release Sam Hutchinson and Sam Winnall from their contracts at the club.

Notably the futures of Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox had been a hot topic of debate over the last few months with Owls fans, but their futures have now been resolved.

The club also confirmed that David Bates would return to his parent club Hamburg, after his loan spell at Hillsborough expired.

More to follow.