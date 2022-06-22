Updated West Ham transfer stance on 12-goal Championship attacker emerges

West Ham United are yet to make an approach for Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter, despite the youngster being high on David Moyes’ radar this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old excelled for the Tigers in the Championship during the 2021-22 season, scoring 12 goals as the East Riding of Yorkshire side avoided relegation to League One.

His form in the second tier, coupled with a first appearance for England’s under-21 team recently, has captured the attentions of plenty of Premier League outfits – West Ham being one of them.

Having already acquired Jarrod Bowen from the MKM Stadium two years ago, Moyes was one of the managers reported to be looking at Lewis-Potter, according to The Telegraph, with Hull owner Acun Ilicali suggesting that he’d reject offers of £30 million for his star asset.

Despite West Ham’s interest, they are yet to firm it up with an official approach for Lewis-Potter, with The Athletic reporting that he may only end up arriving at the London Stadium if Nikola Vlasic is sold after scoring just one Premier League goal last season.

The Verdict

It will be music to the ears of Hull fans that West Ham have not yet come in for Lewis-Potter – although that could change later in the summer.

Acun Ilicali wants to stand firm on keeping Lewis-Potter, which is good to see, but if the player’s head gets turned by the top flight interest, then it will become even harder to keep him around, despite being under contract.

We’ve already seen what David Moyes has done with one Hull City player in Jarrod Bowen, and he could do a similar thing for Lewis-Potter as a player who is much younger than Bowen when he departed the Tigers two-and-a-half years ago.

Even if a sale isn’t imminent, the Lewis-Potter saga could rumble on for the majority of the summer.