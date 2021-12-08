Updated provided on Krystian Bielik’s situation at Derby County

Derby County are hoping to welcome Krystian Bielik back to Championship action in January, as per a report from Derbyshire Live.

The report states that the Rams are hoping to have the 23-year-old back in matchday squad in January.

The Polish international has not featured since suffering a second serious knee injury during a clash with Bristol City last January.

Signing from Arsenal in August 2019, Bielik has gone on to play 34 times for the Rams, with the 23-year-old being a regular before his injury.

Do you think you’re a massive Derby County fan? Try score 100% on this Rams quiz

1 of 28 What year was David Marshall born? 1983 1984 1985 1986

The defender, who has also shone when operating as a holding midfielder, is also a full Polish international, making his debut for his national side in 2019, shortly after arriving at Pride Park.

It remains to be seen if Bielik can meet this January estimation but he will be hoping to get kickstarted once again as soon as possible.

The verdict

Bielik was a central and important figure for the Rams before injury struck, and whilst it is expected to take a while for him to re-adapt to the rigours of Championship football, he could play a big role in helping in their pursuit of steering clear of the relegation places.

Offering versatility, resilience and technical ability, Bielik will have no trouble getting back to the levels he displayed prior to his injury, it is likely to be the physical demands that may take a while to reacquaint himself with.

Bielik returning will be a big boost for Derby, especially if they are to lose several first-teamer in January.