Update states big-money figure Nottingham Forest will have to pay to land transfer target

Nottingham Forest will have to pay £15m for Keinan Davis if they are to bring the striker in permanently from Aston Villa.

The powerful forward joined the Reds on loan in January and he has gone on to play a significant role in helping Steve Cooper’s side back to the Premier League, scoring five goals in 18 games and generally impressing as the focal point for the team.

Therefore, it seems inevitable that Forest would look to bring Davis back to the club next season and it appears that Villa are open to a permanent sale for the 24-year-old.

That’s after the Mirror revealed that Steve Gerrard is willing to let Davis go, although they are seeking £15m.

It remains to be seen whether Forest will splash out such a fee on the player, but they are sure to want to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer following promotion to the Premier League.

Sam Surridge and Lewis Grabban are the other number nines currently at the City Ground and part of Cooper’s promotion winning squad.

The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

The verdict

You would expect Forest to be keen on doing a deal for Davis because he was a key part of the team when he was fit and seemed to fit in well with the group.

Villa are obviously going to put a decent fee on the player and £15m may seem a bit steep considering the fact Davis hasn’t really proven himself at the top level in the past.

However, he’s still got huge potential but Forest may look to negotiate a lower fee. Either way though, there’s surely every chance he could be back in the east Midlands next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.