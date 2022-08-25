Update shares Sheffield United’s transfer plans involving two players

Sheffield United will wait until next week before deciding whether to let youngsters Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison leave on loan.

The two attackers are highly-rated at Bramall Lane but they’ve found game time hard to come by despite the injury situation the Blades have at the moment.

Therefore, it has been suggested that both could be on the move, with Burton Albion known to be in the race to sign Osula following Jebbison’s successful spell at the Pirelli Stadium last season.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom confirmed there is plenty of interest in the pair, with a decision on their futures set to be made next week.

“I’m fine if Will and Daniel stay. But all along, it was going to be late in the window, because we wanted to make sure that the squad is right. There is interest in them, yes. Honestly, there’s been loads of interest in them. As you’d expect.”

With Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster now approaching full fitness, Jebbison and Osula are unlikely to feature much over the coming months.

The verdict

In truth, it would be a surprise if the players didn’t go out on loan as they are at an age where they would benefit from regular football rather than sitting on the bench or turning out for the U23s.

So, certainly for Osula, you would expect this to happen and it could be the right next step for his career.

Ultimately though, it will be Heckingbottom’s call and it seem as though we will find out his plans next week for the talented attackers.

