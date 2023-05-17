Wolves remain interested in Bristol City’s Alex Scott, although they could struggle to fund a move for the £25m-rated midfielder.

Will Alex Scott leave Bristol City?

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding individual campaign for the Robins, establishing himself as a key player for Nigel Pearson’s side, and impressing with his ability on the ball.

Scott’s form saw him land the Championship Young Player of the Year award, whilst he was praised by Jack Grealish and Pep Guardiola earlier in the year after Manchester City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup.

Unsurprisingly, Scott caught the attention of several Premier League sides. The likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the England youth international, whilst Wolves are also known to be long-term admirers.

However, the Express & Star have revealed that the Premier League side may not be in a position to meet the asking price that the Robins have for their star man.

“They really like Alex Scott at Bristol City, but a fee of £20m-£25m might prove too costly.”

It’s set to be a very busy summer at Molineux, with a host of experienced players, including Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore expected to be among the departures.

However, the update indicates that Wolves may have to wait until outgoings are confirmed before they spend this summer, with the club looking to target players in the ‘£8m-£15m’ range this summer.

Bristol City will not sell Scott in the cheap

The Robins are right to demand up to £25m for Scott, because that is the going rate for top Championship players over the years. And, as the midfielder has shown, he certainly falls into that category, and with his age, he is someone who has the potential to play at the highest level for the years to come.

So, if Wolves won’t pay the money, you can be sure that other clubs will, and it’s not going to be the case of Bristol City needing to lower their price. For Scott, Wolves would be a good next move, as they’re a club that will give him game time, and he could progress under Julen Lopetegui.

But, ultimately, it’s all about the finances, and Wolves will need to find a way to raise the cash if they really want to land Scott, who is going to be a great signing for whoever does bring the England U21 international in.