Stoke City are yet to speak to Wolves over a move for Matija Sarkic, but the Premier League side will be prepared to let the keeper leave this summer.

Sarkic needs regular game time

The 25-year-old fell down the pecking order at Molineux after Daniel Bentley joined Julen Lopetegui’s side to provide competition for Jose Sa.

That move allowed Sarkic out on loan, with the Montenegro international joining Stoke in January. However, his time in Staffordshire was hindered by injury, as the stopper only made eight appearances for Alex Neil’s side.

Nevertheless, it had been claimed that Sarkic had done enough to impress the Potters chief, as reports stated he was in talks to join permanently. However, the Express & Star has revealed that’s not the case, with discussions yet to take place.

“Matija Sarkic could depart this summer if Wolves receive a suitable offer for the goalkeeper. It is understood that reports suggesting Stoke are in advanced talks for Sarkic are wide of the mark and the Potters are yet to make any contact.

“Wolves would be open to letting the 25-year-old leave on a permanent deal, or another loan move in the coming months.”

Sarkic does have good pedigree in the Championship, having spent the 21/22 campaign on loan at Birmingham City, where his performances saw him land the fans’ Player of the Year award, even though he only featured in 23 games.

The player has a deal at Wolves until the summer of 2025.

Will Stoke sign Matija Sarkic?

Obviously, this update shows that things are not that advanced at all with Stoke and Wolves over Sarkic, and, in truth, that’s a surprise. Neil is likely to be in the market for a new number one this summer, and Sarkic is clearly someone he rates, which is why he was brought in during the January window.

It seems apparent that Sarkic doesn’t have a future at Wolves, as Lopetegui sent him out on loan at the first opportunity, and with Sa and Bentley ahead of him, he is down to third choice, which is not what he wants.

So, Sarkic needs a move, and he would be a smart investment for whichever club brings him in, and you would think that Stoke will be considering the stopper ahead of what could be a busy transfer window.