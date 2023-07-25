Highlights Southampton is unlikely to accept a £25m offer from West Ham for James Ward-Prowse, as the club values the midfielder higher.

Ward-Prowse's potential transfer has been expected due to Southampton's relegation and his desire to play at the highest level.

West Ham may need to improve their offer for Ward-Prowse, as their initial bid is far from Southampton's asking price.

Southampton are not likely to entertain offers in the region of £25m for James Ward-Prowse after it was claimed West Ham had offered that amount for the midfielder.

West Ham make move for James Ward-Prowse

The England international was always going to be a man in-demand after Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, and a host of clubs have been linked with the player in the past few weeks.

However, it’s West Ham who are pushing ahead to get a deal done most, with the Daily Mail stating they had made an opening bid of £25m for the 28-year-old.

With Declan Rice having joined Arsenal for around £100m, the Hammers are in the market for a new midfielder, and clubs know they have cash to spend.

Yet, reporter Alfie House revealed that such an offer is not likely to tempt Southampton, as he also explained why the skipper won’t be involved for tonight’s friendly against Bournemouth.

“Told James Ward-Prowse has been pulled out of tonight’s game as a ‘precaution’ and will be back in training tomorrow. No official word on that West Ham bid, but indication is that it certainly wouldn’t be entertained at that value! Don’t doubt solid interest though.”

Will Southampton sell James Ward-Prowse?

Once relegation was confirmed, all Southampton fans knew that it was going to be extremely difficult to keep Ward-Prowse. He has proven himself as a good Premier League player over the years, and will want to play at the highest level to try and get in the England squad for Euro 2024.

However, it was always going to come down to the finances. Southampton are rightly asking for a big sum for their main man, with some claims that he could cost £40m.

Clearly, that is a long way away from what West Ham are offering, and it’s going to need negotiations to take place over the coming weeks.

But, Russell Martin will have taken the Saints job aware that he could lose some influential players, and keeping Ward-Prowse will have seemed like a long shot.

Will West Ham improve their offer for Ward-Prowse?

The Londoners are in the market for several midfield options, and they’ve had a £40m bid turned down for Conor Gallagher by Chelsea. In an ideal world you would think that they get two new midfielders in, but they have to be careful to abide by UEFA financial rules which are stricter than the Premier League.

So, it will be interesting to see how far they will go for Ward-Prowse, although all connected to the Hammers would have expected that the first offer would be rejected.

Southampton summer transfer plans

A lot of Southampton’s activity this summer was going to depend on the outgoings, and Ward-Prowse would be a significant sale. It’s a similar story with Romeo Lavia, who was the subject of a £37m offer from Liverpool.

It seems apparent that Saints will sell the duo in the coming weeks, and that will give Martin the finances he needs to improve the squad and to bring in his own players.

Southampton start the season with a game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on August 4.