Southampton remain in talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool over Romeo Lavia, but they are insisting on a £50m fee for the player.

Arsenal, Chelsea & Liverpool keen on signing Romeo Lavia

The 19-year-old joined the Saints last year from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £14m, as he looked for more first-team opportunities.

Whilst it was a disappointing campaign for the south coast side on the whole as they were relegated, Lavia was one of few to impress, with the teenager catching the eye with his performances in the middle of the park.

Therefore, a transfer was always on the cards in the summer, and a host of top clubs have been tracking the player, but so far a deal has not been agreed.

Yet, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that talks are ongoing with three top Premier League clubs, as he also stated that Lavia had been on the radar of Barcelona.

“Roméo Lavia, there are still concrete talks with Chelsea, Arsenal, especially with Liverpool as Klopp is a big fan! Been told that his price tag is around £50m this summer! Confirmed: Barcelona was targeting the 19 y/o, but his price is not affordable for Barca this summer.”

Will Southampton receive £50m for Romeo Lavia?

Clearly, Southampton are determined to get a huge fee for the player, which is understandable. Firstly, he has four years left on his contract, which means they are under no pressure to cash in on the cheap, whilst former club City also have a 20% sell-on, which will apply to the profit they make on his sale. So, Saints will factor that into their asking price. The Championship outfit will also be pleased by the level of interest in Lavia, which will help drive up the price.

Such a number would also go a long way to balancing the books, with departures needed following their relegation. A host of players have been linked with a move away from St. Mary’s Stadium, but it’s highly unlikely that any other individual would command a bigger fee than Lavia.

The chance to move to any of the clubs mentioned is certainly going to appeal to Lavia, who will hope regular football at the highest level will see him earn a place in the Belgium XI for Euro 2024.

Southampton summer transfer plans

This is obviously going to have a big impact on what Russell Martin can do ahead of the deadline, so it would be beneficial for all concerned if it was finalised as quickly as possible.

Losing Lavia would be a blow, as he would be the perfect midfielder for Martin with his ability to receive the ball in tight areas and his technical quality. However, the new boss would’ve known this was likely, and he will no doubt have replacements in mind.

So, it could be a very busy period for Saints, as they prepare for the Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on August 4.