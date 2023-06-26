Sheffield Wednesday will not be signing Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer after they had been linked with the attacker.

Who is Chiedozie Ogbene?

The 26-year-old has starred for Rotherham in recent years, including the previous campaign where he scored eight times as they survived in the Championship.

However, with his contract with the Millers’ expiring, Ogbene is on the lookout for his next club, and it’s no surprise to see a host of sides has been credited with an interest in the Ireland international.

It had been claimed Wednesday were one of those, as the Owls look to boost their squad ahead of their return to the second tier.

But, journalist Rob Staton has provided an update on any potential deal, as he confirmed it’s off the table now, as Ogbene weighs up his options.

“On Chiedozie Ogbene, seen reports saying Wednesday might miss out because of Darren Moore’s exit. Understand they registered interest but no formal offer was ever made. Thus, Owls aren’t under consideration at this stage.”

It had been claimed that Moore’s surprise departure was down to issues with recruitment, although owner Delphon Chansiri insists that’s not the case.

The Yorkshire side remains on the lookout for his successor ahead of the new season, which starts in August.

Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer plans

Ogbene would have been a fantastic signing, so it’s a shame for Wednesday fans that they aren’t in the running to bring the player in. However, they didn’t even make an offer, so it’s either an unrealistic move financially, or the recruitment team aren’t keen on the Ireland international.

We all know how important the transfer window is going to be for the Owls, as whilst they have an experienced squad, there are clear areas in the squad that need to improve, and Ogbene would have added some much-needed pace and quality to the attack. As well as that, bringing him in on a free transfer would have been a shrewd bit of business, as we know Wednesday aren’t going to be in a position to be throwing the cash about in the window.

So, whoever does land Ogbene will be getting a very good Championship player, but for Wednesday, it’s about looking elsewhere, and it will be interesting to see how the XI looks for the big opener against Southampton when the Championship begins.