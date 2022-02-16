Update shared on Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Accrington Stanley this evening

A pitch inspection will take place at 17:30 to see whether Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Accrington Stanley can go ahead tonight.

⚠️ The referee will conduct a pitch inspection at Hillsborough at 5.30pm. We will bring you further updates as soon as possible. #SHWACR | #swfc pic.twitter.com/bJ9pLaAHwH — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 16, 2022

The Owls has pitch has not been great in recent weeks, with boss Darren Moore admitting after the defeat to Rotherham over the weekend that he wasn’t happy with the surface.

And, with the weather in Yorkshire today, it appears it could be problematic to this fixture going ahead, as Wednesday announced on Twitter that checks will be taken within the next hour.

“The referee will conduct a pitch inspection at Hillsborough at 5.30pm. We will bring you further updates as soon as possible.”

This would be a blow for Moore’s men in the sense that they are looking to bounce back from the reverse against the Millers on Sunday, whilst this is the only game taking place in the league tonight, with Wednesday knowing they could move into the top six if they pick up three points.

For Accrington, they head into the fixture with real confidence having won two on the bounce.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is not ideal for Accrington’s supporters who will be making the journey to Yorkshire, and any Wednesday fans who aren’t local.

It has been clear to see in recent games that the Hillsborough pitch isn’t great, so the weather today won’t have helped.

Ultimately though, the referee has to put the safety of the players as his priority and he will make what he feels is the right decision when he conducts the inspection later on.

