Update shared on Roy Keane’s potential appointment at Sunderland

Roy Keane is still expected to be named as the new Sunderland manager, with an announcement likely before the weekend game at AFC Wimbledon.

I am anticipating a breakthrough/decision/announcement on Roy Keane being appointed #safc manager before the weekend. I think it’s close but until it’s done it’s not done etc. New manager wanted for next game that’s for sure — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) February 9, 2022

The Black Cats made the decision to sack Lee Johnson following the humiliating 6-0 loss at Bolton. However, with no immediate replacement lined up, Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor have been placed in caretaker charge.

Unfortunately though, they haven’t made the impact Sunderland would’ve wanted, with back-to-back defeats against Doncaster and then Cheltenham meaning many fans are angry that the new boss hasn’t arrived.

But, there could be progress on that front, as Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards confirmed that he expects Keane to be in the dugout for the game against Wimbledon.

“I am anticipating a breakthrough/decision/announcement on Roy Keane being appointed #safc manager before the weekend. I think it’s close but until it’s done it’s not done etc. New manager wanted for next game that’s for sure.”

The defeat last night has left the Wearside outfit in fourth position, although they face a battle to keep a play-off place as many sides below them have games in hand.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Sunderland need a new manager in place because the last two results, and performances, have been alarming.

The players need to take responsibility for that but it also doesn’t help that they haven’t got a manager in place as there is a lot of uncertainty around the club right now.

So, whether it’s Keane or not, there needs to be an announcement in the coming days to ensure Sunderland can look forward to the rest of the season without any more distractions.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.