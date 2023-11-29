Highlights Nathan Jones unlikely to be the next Rotherham boss despite rumors on social media.

The performance against Hull City highlights the need for a new manager to be appointed quickly.

Possible candidates for the job include Gary Rowett and Leam Richardson, both of whom are currently available.

Nathan Jones is not expected to be the next Rotherham United manager as they continue their search for Matt Taylor’s successor, although it has been claimed he has had an interview.

The Millers made the decision to sack Taylor during the international break earlier this month, with assistant Wayne Carlisle stepping up to lead the team since.

They picked up a hugely creditable point against Leeds last Friday, but a 4-1 hammering at Hull City last night was a concern, and Carlisle admitted that he would like the managerial situation sorted quickly.

It remains to be seen who will land the job, but there has been talk on social media that Nathan Jones could arrive at the Yorkshire club.

However, in a clear update on Twitter, journalist Rob Staton has confirmed that Jones is not expected to join the Championship strugglers.

“Been asked about Nathan Jones and Rotherham given bookies odds. My understanding is Jones won’t be the next Rotherham boss.”

Nevertheless, there have been reports stating that Jones has been interviewed for the position.

Would this have been a good appointment for Rotherham?

On paper, this would have been a brilliant appointment for the Millers, as Jones worked wonders for Luton Town in different spells over the years.

Admittedly, he has struggled at Stoke, and most recently Southampton, but his time at the Hatters feel most comparable to Rotherham’s situation.

Plus, they’re in the relegation zone, so to get someone who was considered one of the best pound for pound coaches in the Championship around 12 months ago would have been a real coup.

But, it’s not going to happen, and you can understand if Jones feels his next job should be at a club higher up the league.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 17 Stoke City 18 -7 21 18 Swansea 17 1 20 19 Millwall 18 -3 20 20 Plymouth 17 1 19 21 Huddersfield Town 17 -14 16 22 QPR 18 -15 13 23 Rotherham 18 -20 12 24 Sheffield Wednesday 17 -21 6

Who will be the next Rotherham manager?

The performance against Hull was a concern, and you would expect it to heighten the need for a new boss to come in quickly.

Rotherham are four points from safety, and they’ve managed just two wins from 18 games, so this is a big job for whoever comes in, and they need a swift decision if possible.

It’s still uncles who will land the role, with the likes of Gary Rowett and Leam Richardson having been linked with the job in the past. On paper, either would be a decent appointment, particularly the former, who has done well with Millwall over the past few years before his surprise departure this season.

Both Rowett and Richardson are out of work at the moment, so they could have acted quicker if either was the number one target, with the delay indicating they could be looking elsewhere.

What next for Rotherham?

Rotherham make the trip to take on Birmingham City this weekend, and Carlisle is going to be preparing for that fixture just like he has done for the last two games.

Again, we don’t know whether the new boss will be in place by then, but the players can’t get distracted by that, and they need to do all they can to get three points as they look to close the gap to safety.