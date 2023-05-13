Reading are hoping to make a ‘quick’ managerial appointment, as they talk to several candidates, including some in work.

Who will be the next Reading manager?

It has been a miserable campaign for the Royals, who will be playing in League One next season after finishing in the relegation zone, with the six-point deduction they received contributing to that.

Following their struggles in 2023, the decision was made to part ways with Paul Ince towards the end of the season, with Noel Hunt taking over on a temporary basis. And, whilst he brought some passion and togetherness to the side, they ultimately came up short as results elsewhere meant they were relegated prior to the final day clash against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.

Now though, attention has turned to making a long-term appointment, and several names have been linked with the role in recent days, including former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

And, a fan quizzed reporter Alan Nixon for the latest on Wilder’s potential appointment, with the Sun journalist responding that it’s more than the 55-year-old in the frame.

“Believe they want to decide quickly. Others have been spoken to. Some are still in jobs.”

Even though the season has just finished, whoever does take over the Royals will have a lot of work to do ahead over the coming weeks.

Once again, the off-field situation is likely to restrict what can be done in the market, and the next boss will inherit a squad that is going to be depleted as players leave following their contracts running down in the coming weeks.

Work needs to start quickly at Reading

It’s encouraging for Reading fans to hear that an appointment is close, because, as mentioned above, whoever comes in is going to have to get to work swiftly when it comes to reshaping this squad. There are players out of contract, there are areas that need reinforcements, and talks will need to be had over what sort of budget is available.

So, the sooner, the better, and this update is interesting as it shows there is more than one name under consideration, and it’s good to see the club are looking at a range of options.

It’s about getting this appointment right, and it’s a huge call because the fans understandably won’t have much faith in the people making the decisions at Reading given how the past few years have gone.