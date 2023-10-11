Highlights Interest in buying Sheffield Wednesday exists despite the challenge of potential relegation to League One.

Fans are furious with owner Chansiri and are calling for him to leave the club.

A potential sale of the club may be complicated by their current struggles and the need for significant investment.

There is interest in buying Sheffield Wednesday from controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri, although the prospect of relegation to League One is problematic to any deal.

Sheffield Wednesday fans call for Dejphon Chansiri to leave

Despite winning promotion back to the Championship at the end of May, things have not gone to plan for the Owls since.

Firstly, Darren Moore left the club, and Xisco Munoz, his replacement, has already been sacked.

On the pitch, the team have picked up just three points from 11 games, meaning they are already seven points from safety as they chase their first victory of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dajphon Chansiri has caused quite a stir with the club over ticket prices

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the fans are livid with Chansiri, and there have been calls for him to go in the past few weeks, both online and at games.

And, in response to the fierce criticism, Chansiri issued a statement where he insisted he wouldn’t put more money into the club, as he indicated he would sell the club if serious bidders came forward.

Is there interest in Sheffield Wednesday?

Of course, wanting a new owner and getting the right owner in is a very different matter, but The Athletic has revealed that there is interest in the Owls, although a sale isn’t going to be straightforward.

“The Athletic has spoken to at least one interested party regarding a takeover, but with relegation already a distinct possibility — Wednesday are seven points adrift of safety — and a squad, stadium and training ground requiring significant investment, they are hardly an appealing proposition.”

What does this mean for Sheffield Wednesday?

It’s obviously a positive that there is interest in the club, but the reality is that it’s hard to say too much as you just don’t know who is involved in this.

The major concern is relegation to the third tier, as it will significantly reduce the value of the club, and it makes a sale much harder. Given the Owls’ struggles, this is something that could prevent a deal in the short-term, or it will at least mean different values are placed on the club.

Chansiri has made it clear he will sell at the right price, but he didn’t reveal just what that price was, so there’s still a lot of uncertainty there.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

For the immediate future, it doesn’t really mean much at all.

The only priority for Chansiri is to name a new head coach, and he’s the one behind the decision, and it needs to be the right call.

There’s still time to save the season, but the reality is that it’s going to be a massive task for Wednesday to stay in the league when you look at both their start, and the quality within the squad.

But, one win can change things at the club, so they will hope the new boss is in place, and it’s about trying to get three points at Watford after the break is over.

The takeover stuff will take care of itself, but Wednesday need to fight and do all they can to remain in the Championship.