Arsenal remain interested in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as they look to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Southampton summer transfer plans

After suffering relegation, the Saints knew that they would be vulnerable to losing several key players, whilst sales are also required to balance the books.

Therefore, Lavia was always going to be a player that attracted attention, as he enjoyed a positive first season on the south coast, even if the side finished bottom of the Premier League.

The Belgian international impressed with his ability on the ball, along with his mobility in the middle of the park, and it has been claimed that the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have been tracking Lavia.

And, Arsenal are another who have been linked with the 19-year-old, although it’s unclear whether they would pursue a move for the teenager considering they’re believed to be in advanced talks to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

However, in a fresh update, the Guardian reporter Jacob Steinberg has confirmed that Lavia does remain on Arsenal’s radar, although it’s unclear whether they will make a formal offer in the coming weeks.

It has been suggested that Lavia will command a fee of around £40m this summer should he move on.

Will Romeo Lavia leave Southampton?

Unfortunately for Southampton, it does seem inevitable that Lavia will leave in the coming weeks, and, in truth, that was on the cards as soon as their relegation from the top-flight was confirmed. The player is going to want to test himself at the highest level, and you can be sure that the chance to join Arsenal will be something that appeals.

For Southampton, it’s now about getting the best fee possible, and this potential sale would obviously be a real significant one given the amount they will receive, and those funds could be given to Russell Martin to reshape the squad.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks, but it seems apparent that Lavia will be moving back to the Premier League ahead of next season, and whilst that's a shame for all connected to Southampton, this is the price they have had to pay for dropping to the Championship.