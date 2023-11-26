Nottingham Forest remain keen on Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney, with the club sending scouts to watch him during the international break.

Who is Hayden Hackney?

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks at Boro, and whilst he made his debut in 2021, he didn’t truly establish himself as a key player until Michael Carrick’s appointment as head coach.

Since then, Hackney has gone from strength to strength, becoming a crucial figure for the Teesside outfit as they reached the play-offs last season, and he remains influential and a regular in the current campaign.

His form has seen the central midfielder earn a call-up to the England U21 side, as his reputation continues to grow in the game.

Nottingham Forest interested in Hayden Hackney

Unsurprisingly, his displays have attracted attention, and it was claimed earlier this year that Hackney was on the radar of Nottingham Forest, as they look to strengthen their squad.

Obviously, a move didn’t happen in the summer, but it appears the youngster remains someone the Premier League side want to sign, as The Sun revealed that they continue to scout the player.

The update explains that chief football officer Ross Wilson is a fan of Hackney, and the recruitment team kept tabs on the midfielder as he started for England U21 over the recent break.

Hackney played the full game in a convincing 3-0 win at Serbia for Lee Carsley’s side, and he featured for 69 minutes as they won by the same scoreline against Northern Ireland at Goodison Park.

Will Middlesbrough sell Hayden Hackney?

You would imagine that a January deal will be difficult to do, as Boro will hope to be in the mix for promotion, so they will not want to lose Hackney, who is central to what Carrick wants to do this season.

Of course, every player has a price, but Boro will be relaxed about the situation as he recently signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2027. Therefore, they are under no pressure to sell, and there’s no indication that Hackney wants to move.

From Forest’s perspective, despite their mixed start to the season, they are well-stocked for options in the middle of the park, so Hackney would struggle to get in the first-team right now.

With that in mind, this may be something that comes into play in the summer, if the two clubs remain in their current leagues.

What next for Middlesbrough?

The only focus for Hackney and Boro is rediscovering their best form as they look to push for promotion, with the defeat to Bristol City on Saturday a very disappointing one.

After a slow start, Boro looked to have found their form, but a run of one win in four games has halted that somewhat, with Carrick’s men down in 12th in the Championship.

Such is the nature of the division, they’re only three points away from the play-offs, so there won’t be any panicking, and it will be about bouncing back on Tuesday when they welcome Preston to the Riverside Stadium.