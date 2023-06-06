Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara is still on the radar of Atletico Madrid and clubs in the Premier League, although a summer move may not happen.

Will Gabriel Sara leave Norwich City?

The Brazilian only joined the Canaries last year, in a deal that was worth around £6m initially. Despite the price tag, Sara took time to get up to speed, but he quickly became a rare positive in an otherwise miserable campaign for the Yellows.

Norwich ended up finishing the season in 13th place, but Sara contributed seven goals and four assists, with reports earlier this year stating he was on the radar of Atletico and West Ham.

And, in a fresh development, Globo Esporte has provided the latest on Sara, stating that the Spanish giants are indeed monitoring the playmaker, along with clubs in the English top-flight.

However, the update adds that the player seems settled at Carrow Road, so it’s by no means certain that he will depart. Plus, with Sara’s contract with the Norfolk outfit running until the summer of 2026, there is no need for the club to sell this summer.

Other sales are expected at Norwich though, with Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele just two of the players who could generate decent fees to ensure Norwich can spend this summer.

Sara is key to Norwich moving forward

The Yellows have just endured a tough season where they underachieved, so major changes need to be made at the club this summer, and the early signs are positive on that front. Both Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey will add a lot to the group, but more is needed.

We know Norwich’s financial situation means sales are required to fund any incomings, but there are others who should go ahead of Sara. It’s important to remember he is still a young player, and he will get opportunities further down the line at a high level if he keeps developing as people think.

Next season, you get the feeling he will need to be key for Norwich if they are to be in the mix for promotion, but that could be what he needs at this stage of his career, and the update here shows he is happy at the Championship side.