Highlights Michael Duff's job at Swansea City is safe for now despite the team's winless run and fan dissatisfaction.

The Swansea hierarchy is willing to give Duff more time to improve results and address fan concerns.

The upcoming match against Rotherham is crucial for Duff and Swansea, as a win could provide some breathing space, but a defeat would increase the pressure.

Michael Duff’s job at Swansea City is not under threat at the moment despite Saturday’s draw at home to Huddersfield Town which extended their winless run to five games.

Michael Duff endures tough Swansea start

The 45-year-old was named as Russell Martin’s replacement at Swansea in the summer, and it appeared a shrewd appointment on paper, as Duff had shone in the lower leagues, initially with Cheltenham, before he took Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season.

However, it’s fair to say his time in Wales has been tough in the first few months, with the Swans sitting 18th in the table.

Duff didn’t endear himself to the fans after they lost the derby to bitter rivals Cardiff earlier this year, and there have also been complaints over the style of play.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the side were jeered off after a 1-1 draw against the Terriers over the weekend, and they only salvaged a point thanks to a stoppage time effort from Charlie Patino.

Michael Duff expected to keep Swansea job for now

Naturally, the pressure builds when the fans turn, but journalist Darren Witcoop has stated on social media that the Swansea boss is ‘safe for now’ when he was quizzed on Duff’s future.

Of course, things can change quickly in football, but the Swansea hierarchy appears willing to give Duff more time to get it right.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jerry Yates Blackpool Permanent Josh Tymon Stoke City Permanent Mykola Kukharevych Troyes Permanent Nathan Tjoe-A-On Excelsior Permanent Kristian Pedersen FC Koln Permanent Josh Ginnelly Hearts Permanent Nathan Broome AFC Wimbledon Permanent Josh Key Exeter City Permanent Charlie Patino Arsenal Loan Bashir Humphreys Chelsea Loan Jamal Lowe AFC Bournemouth Loan Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan

Should Swansea sack Michael Duff?

This is obviously the big question, and there’s no getting away from the fact that some Swansea fans will be upset at this update, as they want the club to make a change.

Clearly, the results haven’t been good enough in recent weeks, and Duff will know that he should have the team competing higher up the league.

However, if the board are sacking a manager they appointed just a matter of months ago, they should also be looking at themselves, as it shows they made the wrong call initially.

There were always doubts whether Duff would be able to implement the style of play that the Swansea supporters demand, and the early signs suggest he may not do so.

But, it’s still very early days, so you can understand why the board seems set to give him more time, but Duff will know that things need to improve quickly.

What next for Swansea?

The form of the bottom three, particularly QPR, will have a number of teams, including Swansea, looking over their shoulder, so Duff will want to get points on the board quickly to ensure they aren’t dragged into a relegation battle this season.

Next, they face one of those sides below them in the table, as they make the trip to Yorkshire to take on 23rd-placed Rotherham.

On paper, it looks like a good game for Swansea, and a win could give Duff a bit of breathing space as they then get ready to embark on the busy festive period.

Yet, a defeat to the Millers will turn up the pressure even more, so it’s a huge fixture for the head coach and the club on Saturday.