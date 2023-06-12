Leeds United have confirmed that Joel Robles will leave the club when his deal expires later this month, although he could return for pre-season to try and earn a contract.

Will Joel Robles leave Leeds?

The 32-year-old joined the Whites in August last year, but he spent most of the campaign as backup to Illan Meslier. However, Sam Allardyce did bring the Spaniard in as his number one during his short reign, but Robles couldn’t inspire a turnaround in fortunes for Leeds.

With his deal expiring, the Championship side have had a decision to make on his future, and reporter Phil Hay revealed that Leeds have not offered the keeper a new contract.

Interestingly though, the club did confirm that Robles would be invited back for pre-season, which would seemingly give the new head coach a chance to decide whether he wants to keep the stopper.

But, in the meantime, Robles will be allowed to talk to other clubs, and it has been claimed that the keeper is wanted by former club Everton, who are looking for a new backup keeper in the summer window.

Following the announcement, Robles would be able to sign a contract with the Toffees, which would come into play when his existing deal at Elland Road expires at the end of the month.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

This is obviously a downside to not having a head coach in place, as Leeds have confirmed that Robles, and Adam Forshaw, will be leaving, yet they’ve also invited the pair back to pre-season. You can understand why the club has done that, but it would be better if they had a boss in place to make more concrete decisions.

With doubts over Meslier’s future, there may have been a desire to keep Robles at Elland Road, but ultimately he can now look for another club. Of course, if Everton do make him an offer, it’s a move he may find hard to turn down, as they’re in the Premier League, so you would expect it to be a good contract, and it’s a club close to his heart given his association with them in the past.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but whether Robles comes back or not, it’s clear Leeds need a new head coach quickly to be part of this busy summer as they look to build a squad that can win promotion next season.