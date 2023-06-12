Leeds United will not lose Robin Kock on a free transfer this summer after reports claimed he could go for nothing.

Will Robin Koch leave Leeds?

Despite their relegation, the German international was one of few to emerge with credit given how he performed. Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Koch has been linked with a move away.

Reports emerged from his home country stating that clubs from the Bundesliga, Italy and England have been keeping tabs on the versatile centre-back, with Newcastle United thought to be admirers.

Yet, it was also claimed from Bild that Koch could leave the Whites on a free transfer this summer. It’s common knowledge that players in the Leeds squad will have release clauses that can be triggered following their relegation, and the update believes that Koch could go for nothing as he enters the final year of his contract.

However, that has been disputed by Leeds Live, as they insist that the Championship side will get a fee for the 26-year-old, even if a departure is likely over the coming weeks.

Koch is believed to be keen to secure a move away as he looks to play regularly in a top division next season ahead of Euro 2024, which Germany will host. The 8-cap international has failed to make the current squad for the summer internationals.

Leeds summer transfer plans

It’s going to be a busy summer for Leeds United and most would have accepted that Koch would move on, as he has good pedigree and he would get a club in a top-flight division somewhere in Europe. Plus, with his deal expiring in a year, a move does seem to suit all parties.

Of course, the reports that he could leave for nothing were a worry, so this latest update is reassuring for Leeds fans, as Koch will still surely command a fee of at least £7-10m, even with his deal running down.

There are many potential deals that will take place at Elland Road over the coming months, and the ball will no doubt start rolling shortly. First though, they need a new head coach, and that person will have a say in what happens. For Koch though, an exit seems inevitable and he will no doubt be gutted that his time at Leeds ended in relegation to the Championship.