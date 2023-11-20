Highlights England made the right decision by not playing Archie Gray in their U20 fixture, as it's important to prioritize his development and manage his minutes carefully.

Gray's progress at Leeds United has been impressive, and he will need to work hard to maintain his place in the team and help them close the gap in the table.

It's clear that Farke recognizes the need to be cautious with Gray, as an increased workload could lead to injuries, and all parties involved deserve credit for their approach.

Archie Gray did not play for England’s U20 side on Monday after talks between Leeds United and the national team.

Archie Gray misses England U20 fixture

It has been a real breakout campaign for the 17-year-old, who has featured in 15 of the Whites’ 16 Championship games so far, helping them to third in the table.

Initially playing in central midfield, Gray has established himself as the first-choice right-back in recent weeks, despite Farke having Luke Ayling as an option in Djed Spence’s absence.

That gives an indication of how highly-rated the teenager is at Elland Road, and he has already been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Obviously, this is all new for Gray, who had been playing academy football last season, and the increased demands had left Farke concerned that Gray could ‘burn-out’ after he featured regularly for England in the previous international break.

It seems that warning has worked, as journalist Joe Donnohue revealed that Gray was not involved for the Three Lions’ youth side on Monday evening as they beat Germany 3-2.

He explained that an agreement was reached between Leeds and England to manage the minutes of Gray, who had played 90 minutes on Thursday in a defeat to Italy.

There were still two Leeds representatives involved for England, as Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph played, with the latter getting on the scoresheet against the Germans.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Is this the right decision?

This is certainly the sensible move from England, as whilst you can understand the desire to play your best players all the time, you have to remember that football at that age is all about development.

The only aim is to improve Gray as a player, and he won’t gain much if he keeps getting pushed to the limit every week.

The reality is that Leeds are more important than the England U20 side, so they’re right to manage his minutes carefully, acknowledging that he shouldn’t be pushed too hard at this age.

That’s not to say he shouldn’t play for England at that level, as clearly he should, and Gray is no doubt proud to pull on the shirt, as he did last week. But, an increased workload can contribute to injuries, and that’s not what anybody wants.

So, all parties deserve credit here, and it suggests Farke’s words last month have paid off.

What next for Archie Gray and Leeds United?

As mentioned, it has been a whirlwind few months for Gray, and even he may be surprised with how well it has gone for him since Farke’s appointment.

He will be loving life at Leeds right now, and the challenge is to keep his place in the team, which will be difficult, and to keep helping them get results as they look to close the gap to the top two.

The progress he has made this season has been considerable, but you can tell Farke is a manager who recognises that he needs to be careful with the player, and there may be a point where he needs a break.

Now though, all focus for Gray will be on the fixture at Rotherham on Friday night, and you would expect him to be in the starting XI for the big game.