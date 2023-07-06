Juventus are still pushing to sign Timothy Castagne from Leicester City during the summer transfer window.

After suffering relegation from the final day of the previous Premier League season, the Foxes knew that they were going to face a battle to keep hold of many important players, whilst some sales would be necessary to balance the books.

James Maddison has already completed a move to Tottenham, which helped fund the deals that saw Conor Coady arrive at the King Power Stadium from Wolves, and Harry Winks signed from Spurs.

However, a lot more transfer activity is expected in the coming weeks, and one man who has been linked with a move away is Castagne.

The Belgian international is thought to be on the radar of a few Premier League clubs, including Brighton, whilst it has also been claimed that Juve are keen on the 27-year-old.

And, in a fresh update, journalist Filippo Bonsignore has revealed to Juve News that the Italian giants are doing all they can to bring Castagne to Turin.

“The Bianconeri are very advanced for Castagne from Leicester. It’s an operation that they have already embarked on for some time.”

It’s unclear what sort of fee Juventus would pay for Castagne, but Leicester brought the player in from Atalanta for around £21.5m, and he still has two years left on his contract, so they aren’t in a position where they have to cash in on the defender, who can play either full-back role.

Will Timothy Castagne be missed by Leicester City?

Castagne is a very good player, and, on the whole, he did well for them in the Premier League over the years, so you can’t pretend that he wouldn’t be missed.

But, the reality is that Enzo Maresca has inherited a squad that is well-stocked in the full-back department. On the right side, they have Ricardo Pereira and James Justin, whilst Luke Thomas and Victor Kristiansen are on the left.

You would think all could shine at Championship level, so it’s an area that Leicester will be happy to move a player on, and Castagne will command a significant sum by Championship standards.

With that in mind, a sale wouldn’t really weaken Maresca’s squad, and it would provide more money for him to bring in his own players.

From Castagne’s perspective, he has enjoyed some real good times with Leicester prior to the disappointing final season, but you would think this is an opportunity he is desperate to take. Juventus will hope to be competing for the Serie A title next season, and they’re one of the biggest clubs in Europe, so it would be a big step up for the player ahead of Euro 2024 with his country.

Leicester prepare for life back in the Championship

The countdown to the new season is well and truly underway, with Leicester’s opener coming against Coventry City at home on August 6.

In the meantime, Maresca will be working with his players as he looks to implement a new style of play, with the Foxes having pre-season games against sides ranging from Northampton to Liverpool and Spurs in the next few weeks.