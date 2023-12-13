Highlights Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, but he will stay with his current club for the rest of the season.

Vardy's decision to remain with Leicester has paid off, as he has been performing well and scoring goals in the Championship.

Vardy's future with Leicester is uncertain, as his contract expires in 2024 and his role may be reduced if the team is promoted to the Premier League.

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy is still a target for clubs from Saudi Arabia, but he is set to finish the rest of the season with the Championship side.

Jamie Vardy enjoying prominent role under Enzo Maresca

There were doubts about the future of the striker in the summer following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship, and there was talk that Vardy could follow several players in making the move to the Middle East.

However, the Leicester legend remained part of Enzo Maresca’s squad, and it’s a decision that has paid off for the club, as Vardy has scored six goals in 18 games this season to help the side to second in the table.

Championship Table (As it stands December 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 21 19 51 2 Leicester City 20 26 49 3 Leeds United 21 15 41 4 Southampton 20 4 38

Whilst he has been rotated for much of the campaign with Kelechi Iheanacho, the 36-year-old seems to be enjoying his football under the Italian, and he will be desperate to help the club back to the top-flight.

Jamie Vardy has Saudi interest

And, it seems his performances in the Championship have attracted attention, as journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that he remains in the thinking of Saudi Arabian clubs, although Vardy will finish the season at the King Power Stadium.

“Two Saudi clubs are considering making an offer in summer 2024 when Vardy’s current contract expires. That’s despite Vardy already rejecting a move over the summer when Al-Khaleej came calling.

“His form and fitness are better now than when Saudi clubs first considered him, and it is likely, if Leicester get promoted, that Vardy’s game time will be diminished even if another new short-term contract is offered.

“Al Shabab, who couldn’t move as freely last summer due to board upheaval, has discussed Vardy internally. And ambitious second-tier side Al-Qadsiyah are also interested and on course for promotion.”

Related Leicester City and Sunderland poised for transfer battle over Man United player Diallo, who had a successful stint with the Black Cats last season, could be allowed to go out on loan once more in January

Jamie Vardy’s contract situation

As mentioned, Vardy has a contract with Leicester that runs until the summer of 2024, and it’s going to be interesting to see whether fresh terms will be offered.

The ex-England international will be 37 by the time next season comes around, and it’s highly likely that Leicester will be back in the Premier League.

When you consider that Vardy managed just three goals in 37 top-flight appearances last season, it’s hard to envisage him having an important role for Leicester next season.

So, will he be happy to have a reduced role? Will Leicester even want to keep him around the squad if he doesn’t play regularly?

Ultimately, these are questions that the club will have to answer in the summer, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Vardy was let go in the summer, so the prospect of moving to Saudi could appeal. Either way, he will have a big decision to make, but it’s one that will be put on hold over the next few months.

An injury issue meant Vardy missed the emphatic win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, and he is absent this evening when Millwall make the trip to the east Midlands.