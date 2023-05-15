Wrexham remain in talks with Ben Foster over a new contract as he weighs up whether to extend his stay with the club.

Will Ben Foster stay at Wrexham?

The 40-year-old keeper announced his retirement last season following relegation from the Premier League with Watford, as he focused on the next chapter of his career, which included work on his YouTube channel.

However, the appeal of the Red Dragons was too much, as he agreed a short-term deal with Phil Parkinson’s side in March as they pushed for promotion from the National League.

Foster would play his part over the final eight games of the campaign, which included making a memorable penalty save in the massive 3-2 win over Notts County which saw Wrexham take a huge step towards the title.

After finishing the job, the ex-Manchester United keeper has made it clear that he would be interested in staying on, but no decision was made at the time.

And, in a fresh development, it was confirmed by BBC that ‘discussions are continuing’ with the keeper over whether he will remain at the Racecourse Ground.

Keeping Foster would obviously be a real coup for Wrexham, as he has plenty of top-flight pedigree, so he would be an important figure as they look to record back-to-back promotions when they’re back in the Football League next season.

The update also stated that backup keeper Mark Howard has been handed a contract extension.

Foster has a big decision to make

Ultimately, this is going to be a call for Foster to make, and only he will know whether he wants to stay in professional football, and he is aware of what that entails. From training every day to the expectation on a match day, he will need to be motivated to carry on, and, obviously, a 46-game slog is a big difference compared to a run-in during a promotion season.

From a football perspective, Wrexham are right to want to keep the former England international. He is still a very capable keeper, and his experience would be very useful in the dressing room, as there will be a lot of pressure on Parkinson’s side next season.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but either way, Foster will be remembered by the people of Wrexham for his role in helping them back to the Football League, and of course for that penalty save.