Highlights Michael Beale is eager to return to management quickly after his dismissal from Rangers and is interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job.

Beale's time at Rangers had a negative impact on his reputation, but he aims to prove his coaching abilities through his next opportunity.

Sheffield Wednesday is in search of a new manager after a disappointing start to the season and the departure of Xisco Munoz. Beale could be a potential candidate with his tactical knowledge and previous success with QPR.

Michael Beale sacked by Rangers

The 43-year-old was a highly-rated coach, which included being part of the Rangers coaching staff as they won the league in 2021.

After that, Beale landed his first managerial role with QPR, but he controversially left after a matter of months to take the manager role at Rangers.

However, that move didn’t work out, with Celtic continuing to dominate Scottish football in the past year, with Beale paying the price for a poor start to the season when he was sacked last week.

Michael Beale keen on Sheffield Wednesday job

Obviously, that was a major blow for Beale, and it has impacted his reputation in the game. After joining the R’s, where he did well, he was seen as an exciting, young coach who could go on to be a top manager.

And, he is looking to show his time in Glasgow does not reflect his ability as a coach, as Sun journalist Alan Nixon confirmed Beale is already looking for his next opportunity.

Interestingly, he adds that the former Sao Paulo coach would be ready to speak to Sheffield Wednesday over their vacant managerial position, following Xisco Munoz’s departure.

Sheffield Wednesday managerial search continues

It has been a dismal start to the campaign for the Owls, who are without a win in 11 games, and they are already seven points from safety.

The decision to appoint Munoz was a surprising one, and it’s one that didn’t work out, and Dejphon Chansiri will be using the international break to find a permanent replacement for the Spaniard, after Neil Thompson was in charge of the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield yesterday.

Would Michael Beale be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

This would certainly be an intriguing appointment, and there are reasons you could give to support this appointment.

As mentioned, many who have worked with Beale in the past state that he is a very good coach when it comes to the tactical side of the game, and that would benefit Wednesday.

Furthermore, his time with QPR was impressive, even if it was such a short sample size, but the fact he did well in the Championship is a massive positive.

Yet, there are concerns. He struggled with the pressure of managing Rangers, and whilst there are different expectations at Wednesday, they are a big club.

Then, you have how his time at Rangers could have taken its toll on Beale. It was a bad end for him in Scotland, and the Owls need someone who is ready to come in and make an instant impact.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dajphon Chansiri has caused quite a stir with the club over ticket prices

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Clearly, it’s now all about appointing the new boss, and the international break gives the owner the chance to get the right man in, although you can’t imagine the fans have much faith in Chansiri at the moment.

The Yorkshire side are back in action on October 21, when they make the trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.