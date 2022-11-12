Update shared involving potential candidate for Luton Town job

Gary O’Neil is not expected to land the Bournemouth job permanently, opening the door to a potential move to Luton Town.

The 39-year-old has done an outstanding job for the Cherries since he was named as Scott Parker’s successor on an interim basis earlier in the campaign.

However, he hasn’t been given the job permanently and with American businessman Bill Foley set to buy the club, it had been thought that he would look to bring in his own man.

And, The Athletic have provided a further update on that, as they revealed that Marcelo Bielsa is a target for the Premier League side.

Crucially though, they add that it’s ‘unlikely’ O’Neil will get the job either way, with the game against Everton set to be his last.

Providing that’s the case, O’Neil would be on the lookout for another job and it has been suggested that he is a target for the Hatters, who are on the lookout for Nathan Jones’ successor.

Mick Harford will lead Luton against Rotherham, with an appointment expected over the World Cup break.

What nationality are these 18 ex-Luton Town players?

1 of 18 Yaser Kasim Iraq Syria Australia India

The verdict

This is an interesting twist and it could also alert Wigan who are after a new boss as well because the work O’Neil has done with Bournemouth is impressive.

Of course, the new owner is right to want a more experienced man but if O’Neil does leave in the upcoming break then he will have improved his reputation.

So, this could be one to watch over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.