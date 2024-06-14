Highlights Leeds United confident of keeping Archie Gray despite interest from top clubs like Spurs, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

Chairman Paraag Marathe admits sales needed to comply with PSR rules after play-off final disappointment.

Gray's connection with club and potential arrival of Skipp show Leeds building for future success in the top-flight.

Leeds United remain confident of keeping Archie Gray at the club for next season, with talk that Spurs could sign the youngster in a deal that involves Oliver Skipp being played down.

Daniel Farke’s side have just come off the back of a remarkable campaign, where the 90 points they picked up were only good enough for third.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Ultimately, the season ended in disappointment, as Leeds were beaten at Wembley by Southampton in the play-off final, condemning them to another year outside the top-flight.

Failure to go up was always going to have ramifications, and chairman Paraag Marathe has already conceded that sales are necessary to ensure the club comply with PSR rules moving forward.

Archie Gray transfer latest

Naturally, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding several of the Whites squad, with Gray falling into that category.

The 18-year-old is arguably the most prized asset at Elland Road, having enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough year despite his age. Gray shone at right-back for Farke, impressing with his energy, intensity and quality on the ball.

Therefore, it’s no surprise he has plenty of suitors, with clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich thought to be monitoring the teenager.

But, it’s Spurs who have been linked the most with Gray, and after suggestions that Leeds could try to sign Skipp from the Londoners, talk of a potential cash plus player deal grew.

However, in a fresh development, TEAMtalk has revealed that Leeds are not looking to sell Gray, and, crucially, he wants to stay.

The update adds that the interest in Skipp is genuine, providing he is allowed to leave Spurs, they wouldn’t want Gray to go, with others ahead of him in terms of who Leeds want to cash in on. Of course, the situation could change if a huge bid arrives.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It’s clear that there’s going to be a lot of activity at Leeds over the next few weeks, and that was always on the cards once that final whistle blew at Wembley.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto look certain to depart, and more funds may need to be raised if the Yorkshire club are to comply with the rules and be able to make additions to the squad.

But, the club knows this, and there will be faith in the hierarchy that they can get this right, as they look for Farke to build a team that can finish in the top two next season.

It’s encouraging for the fans that the club are determined to keep Gray, as his connection with the club, and his ability, means he is the type they should be building around for the years to come.

As well as that, the talk of Skipp arriving should also please fans, as he would be outstanding at this level - as he proved with Farke and Norwich during a loan spell a few years ago when they won the league.

So, a massive few months lie ahead for Leeds, and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like when the new season starts again in August.