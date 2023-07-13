After both narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers headed into the summer looking to strengthen their options for the season ahead.

In fact, it was Rovers' 4-3 win away at The Den that cost Millwall their place in the top six in the end, with Sunderland sneaking in ahead of them as a result of their defeat.

Ironically, this summer, it was Blackburn who Millwall turned to in attempting one of their first deals.

Millwall interest in Blackburn Rovers' Lewis Travis

Indeed, in mid-June, reports began to emerge that Millwall had made a bid for Blackburn Rovers' captain Lewis Travis.

That was according to the Lancashire Telegraph, who reported that the six-figure offer was immediately rejected by Rovers.

At the time, it was reported that it was unknown whether or not Millwall would come back in with another bid, with there said to be a big gap between their opening offer and Blackburn Rovers' valuation of the player, as per the above report.

Now, though, there has been a more decisive update on the matter.

In a recent article regarding Blackburn Rovers' summer plans, the Lancashire Telegraph offered an update on Millwall's pursuit of Lewis Travis.

Indeed, it has now been a number of weeks and so far, no other bid for Travis has yet been received.

It seems as though that may well be the case for the rest of the summer, too, with the Lancashire Telegraph stating that it is 'unlikely' at this stage that the Lions will return with a second bid.

Indeed, Rovers reporter Rich Sharpe reports in the Lancashire Telegraph, "Millwall have made one bid for Rovers captain Lewis Travis this summer, one that was quickly rebuffed, with the Lions yet to return, and appearing unlikely to at this stage."

Who is Lewis Travis?

Blackburn Rovers' immediate rebuffal of an offer for Leiws Travis should have come as no surprise to Milwall given his importance to Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

Not only has Travis been at the club since he was a youngster, at this stage, the 25-year-old has amassed 202 appearances for Rovers and is club captain.

Last season, Travis featured 48 times in all competitions for the club, too, so it is not as though his involvement had dwindled and this had encouraged the Lions.

How long does Lewis Travis have left on his Blackburn Rovers contract?

Millwall's initial six-figure attempt to sign Lewis makes even less sense when you consider the midfielder's current contract situation at Ewood Park.

At present, the 25-year-old is tied down for another three years, with a deal that runs until 2026.

That new deal was only signed just over a year ago, too.

Will Millwall sign Lewis Travis this summer?

Factoring in the above contract information and Travis' importance to Blackburn, combined with the latest update from Rich Sharpe on the matter, it does not seem as though Lewis Travis is heading to The Den any time soon.

For him to do so, it would seemingly take a big increase to Millwall's initial offer, which, given how the Lions operate shrewdly in the transfer market, does not seem likely to occur.