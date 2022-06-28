Update shared in Manchester United’s transfer pursuit of Watford player

Manchester United have moved onto other targets after they failed to agree a fee with Watford for Daniel Bachmann.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new backup keeper as they prepare to allow Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest and they had been heavily linked with the Hornets stopper.

However, the Daily Mail have revealed that talks have ended after the two clubs couldn’t come to an agreement over the price of the 27-year-old, who still has two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road.

Therefore, Bachmann will likely remain with Watford as it stands and that could be a welcome boost to Rob Edwards, as the squad is already short on keepers as Ben Foster prepares to leave in the coming days when his contract expires.

Bachmann has played for the Hornets in the Championship previously, featuring in 23 games during the 2020/21 season as they won promotion back to the top-flight.

Yet, last season was disappointing for the stopper as he lost his place in the XI to Foster and made just 12 appearances.

The verdict

Watford are right to hold out for a decent sum for Bachmann as he could go on to become an important player this season and he still has time to run on his deal.

Whilst he would’ve been a backup to David De Gea, the chance to join United may have appealed to Bachmann but they haven’t stumped up the cash.

So, it seems this won’t happen but there’s still time for things to change until a new keeper arrives at Old Trafford.

