Update shared as West Brom weigh up transfer move for free agent

It’s still unclear whether West Brom will make a move for Erik Pieters as the former Burnley defender continues to train with the club.

The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Clarets in the summer and it was reported last week that not only was Pieters at the Albion training base, but Steve Bruce was also ready to offer the player a contract.

However, in a fresh update provided today, the Express & Star confirmed that whilst Pieters is working with the group, the Baggies are yet to decide whether to make a move for the left-footer, who is capable in central defence or at left-back.

The fact he can play as a full-back will no doubt appeal to Bruce, as he lacks senior cover behind Conor Townsend, although youngster Zac Ashworth has generally impressed in the minutes he has played.

It’s no secret that Albion are looking to bring in a few free agents to strengthen the squad after a disappointing transfer window, with former Celtic man Tom Rogic expected to sign.

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from West Brom as they are in no rush to get a deal for Pieters over the line as they still have options in defence and right now he would only be cover.

So, continuing to monitor him in training is the right thing to do, particularly as he has suffered with injuries in the past.

If he does do enough to earn a contract it could be a smart move as Pieters will bring experience and know-how to the defence, whilst his versatility is also a bonus.

