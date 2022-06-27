Update shared as Sheffield Wednesday chase transfer deal for Hull City player

Sheffield Wednesday have been told by Hull City vice chairman Tan Kesler that they must improve their offer if they want to sign Mallik Wilks.

The forward has been on the Owls radar this summer and it had been thought that a move to Hillsborough was close, with the 23-year-old seemingly allowed to leave the Tigers in the window.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, as revealed by the Yorkshire Post, Kesler explained that an agreement hasn’t been reached yet as he made it clear Wednesday must stump up more cash.

“They have a genuine interest. Mallik is someone who had his good days with us. He is out there training and competing and he will always have a jersey here. With all respect to Sheffield Wednesday, the offer is not enough. I think for Mallik it should be higher.

“If they are seeing him at that price level then he better stay here. For Mallik the offer is not enough, if the offer improves we will consider it, as we would for any of our players.”

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

It’s perhaps not great to have negotiating in public but talks have obviously been going on for some time and this is a way of trying to put pressure on Wednesday to pay more.

Ultimately though, Kesler and Hull are in a strong position because, as he points out, Wilks can be part of the group if no deal can be agreed.

So, it’s now on Wednesday to decide whether they will up their original offer but it still wouldn’t be a surprise if this one did get done at some point in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.